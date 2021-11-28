ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

A Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop sporting an RTX 3050 is down to £680 this Black Friday weekend

By Deals
Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a tough time getting gaming hardware this Black Friday season. GPUs remain few and far between, meaning gaming desktop deals aren't as prevalent as they usually are. Gaming laptops, however, are an easier find and there's still decent deals to be had at the tail-end of the sales....

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

iPads are out of stock, so I’m buying this tablet instead on Cyber Monday

If you’ve been pretty underwhelmed by the iPad deals going on, we’ve found the best of the Cyber Monday tablet deals for you. Right now, as part of the best Cyber Monday deals, you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $350 reduced from $650. It’s available direct from Samsung so you know it’s from a good source and reputable retailer. Sure, you can go trawling the Cyber Monday iPad deals, but we’re pretty confident most people will be delighted with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, especially Android owners.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Black Friday#Ideapad#Pc Gaming#Nvidia Geforce#Ips#Rocket League#Cs#The Digital Foundry#Jelly#Twitter
rockpapershotgun.com

This Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is $1400 off for Black Friday

I was toiling away in the Black Friday deal mines when I uncovered one that our US friends might particularly appreciate: a titantic $1400 off the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced. This slimline gaming laptop, complete with a 300Hz IPS display, is now only $1600 – close to half price, which is an even bigger deal when the MSRP is the same as a serviceable used car.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

MSI's $850 RTX 3060 machine is smart penny-saver Black Friday gaming laptop purchase

Anyone looking for a budget gaming laptop this Black Friday deals season could do a lot worse than pick up this portable system from MSI. It isn't perfect, but then perfection is a big ask for any gaming machine for under $1,000. Its main problem is it's a bit miserly on the memory front, but that's fairly easy to remedy, and you'll end up with a system that will run your games for years to come.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

An RTX 3060 laptop under $1,000? It's true - thanks to this Best Buy Black Friday deal

Laptops using an RTX 3060 GPU are among the best midrange gaming machines on the market right now, but finding one for less than $1,000 can be tough. Thankfully, Best Buy has this MSI GF65 with RTX 3060 for just $849 right now, a startling $250 discount. We spotted this deal a couple of weeks ago, and it's still going strong - best grab hold before it goes out of stock.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
mobilesyrup.com

Newegg’s Black Friday sale discounts several gaming laptops and PCs

Newegg has gone live with its Black Friday sale, with decent discounts on laptops, PCs, monitors and more. Find some of the notable deals from the sale below:. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 AMD Laptop, 14.0-inch FHD IPS 400 nits, Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Win 10 Pro: $1,449.50 (regularly $2,899)
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14 Review

Users can upgrade RAM (at their own risk) Wireless Networking Bluetooth, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) If you're in the market for a budget laptop, you're faced with some tough decisions. Balancing a tight budget with a feature set that mostly consists of the necessities isn't easy when you're evaluating a sea of machines that all look more or less the same. So when you come across a standout inexpensive laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14, it’s a welcome reprieve. At $519, it leans toward the expensive end of the budget spectrum, but this 14-incher comes packed with just about everything you’d want for a notebook in its price range, including a full HD display, a sturdy chassis, and a comfortable keyboard, all pulled together by on-point performance and some unexpected luxuries for the money. It earns our latest Editors' Choice award for budget Windows laptops.
COMPUTERS
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

This RTX 3070 gaming laptop is on sale for the price of an RTX 3060 laptop

Black Friday is almost upon us, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped compiling the deals. We’re keeping track of the best ones we’ve seen, including our list of gaming laptops on sale. This next one is a pretty good deal for anyone hunting down an RTX 3070 laptop, but is more interested in paying RTX 3060 prices.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 is down to $400 ahead of Cyber Monday, 32% off

A lot of tech sites (including ours, admittedly) like to occasionally throw around Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals such as "get this laptop for just $1,299!" or "get this notebook for only $2,418!" and, for a lot of consumers out there, those prices just aren't realistic. They're not happening, even if said tags represent a gigantic 50% off in savings potential or some such extraordinary value. Thankfully, Lenovo knows that many people who live in the non-tech world have realities and budgets to account for, so it has an inexpensive proposition: You can score its 15-inch IdeaPad 3 for $399 (32% off its usual $589 price tag).
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop with a Core i5 CPU and RTX 3050 Ti is down to $849 at Newegg

If you're in the market for portable gaming power, you'll want to check out our rundown of all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals—and if you're on a budget, we've got a special list of Black Friday gaming laptop deals for under $1,000, too. Included in that latter group is this very nice Gigabyte G5, which you can pick up from Newegg right now for just $849 after mail-in rebate.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Grab this Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop for only $685 on Black Friday

You don't need to empty your wallet to get your hands on an RTX gaming laptop this Black Friday. This Acer Nitro 5 includes an RTX 3050 GPU and will see you enjoying plenty of modern games at 1080p with high settings without sacrificing those all-important frames, and right now it's only $685 via Amazon.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

This RTX 3060-equipped HP gaming PC is just $869 for Black Friday

This early Black Friday gaming PC deal gets you into an HP rig with a new-gen GPU for just $869.99. Granted, it's not a top of the line new-gen GPU, but with the ongoing chip shortage still making all 30 Series graphics cards absurdly rare and expensive, it's worth paying attention whenever one goes on sale, even if it's tucked inside a pre-built gaming PC.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy