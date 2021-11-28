ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan reveals coaching ambitions

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits he has plans for a coaching career once he hangs up the boots. The 31 year-old Germany international has a deal with...

