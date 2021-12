Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is delighted with the form of Christian Benteke. Vieira admits Benteke is now nearing his best. He said, "[What have you done to change his game?] "Nothing really. I think again it's all credit to Christian. He showed he wants to be part of this football club. The fact we brought in [Odsonne] Edouard as well, bringing challenges for those players to challenge themselves. Christian is up for the fight to show everybody he wants to be part of what the football club is trying to do.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO