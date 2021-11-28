Lafayette takes on Columbia

Rutgers is stunned by Lafayette 53-51. Four thoughts. What a Disaster: Rutgers has been flirting with this. Overtime with Lehigh, the ugly first half with Merrimack, losing at half to NJIT and then losing to DePaul. The Scarlet Knights are playing like they want the Big Ten schedule to start and everything else doesn’t matter. It’s as if they feel like they can, yawn, turn it on at any time, escape with a win and move on. But it’s not like that. Rutgers isn’t the underdog but they have to learn they can’t take nights off when everyone is coming to give you their best shot. Lafayette was 0-4 before this game, but they gave Duke everything they could handle for a half. With a scuffling Scarlet Knights team that was going to be enough.

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO