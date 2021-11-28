ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech president swears in opposition leader as new premier

By KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press
 4 days ago

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech president has sworn in Petr Fiala as the country’s new prime minister following last month’s...

Petr Fiala
