After a disappointing loss in their last outing, Illinois women’s basketball is back in action on Sunday at the State Farm Center against the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Illini come into this matchup with a 2-1 record, with wins against North Carolina Central and Miami of Ohio. Their loss came by a score of 71-62 on Thursday against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars, despite 17 points from sophomore guard Aaliyah Nye.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO