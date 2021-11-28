ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs. Titans 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

 4 days ago
The New England Patriots (7-4) will host the Tennessee Titans (8-3) for a Week 12 showdown in the AFC.

The Patriots, especially the defense, has been red-hot over the five-game winning streak and now they hit the toughest stretch of the season. New England has the Titans, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and the Bills again over the next month. Fortunately for Bill Belichick — Derrick Henry and Julio Jones won’t be in the mix for Tennessee.

If the Patriots were to defeat the Titans this weekend and the Cleveland Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens — New England would hold sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. To put it lightly, this is a huge game for the Patriots.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information:

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Nov. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channels:

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Broadcasters:

Ian Eagle (play-by-play)

Charles Davis (play-by-play)

Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio:

98.5 The Sports Hub

Sports USA

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

  • Money line: Titans +135 (bet $100 to win $135) Patriots -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Titans +3.5, -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Patriots -3.5, +102 (bet $100 to win $102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Weather:

41 degrees

