ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Toledo squares off against Northwestern Ohio

ESPN
 4 days ago

Northwestern Ohio vs. Toledo (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets will be taking on the Racers of NAIA member Northwestern Ohio. Toledo is coming off a 79-70 win in Nassau over Coastal Carolina...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nsjonline.com

Top candidates to replace David Cutcliffe at Duke

David Cutcliffe has shown that it is, in fact, possible to win at Duke, which means that the job he is leaving is much more desirable than the one he inherited. As Duke begins its national search to replace the man who rebuilt the program, it does so in the shadow of Wake Forest — another small private school that is competing for an ACC title. Potential candidates for the job will be looking to replicate the success that Dave Clawson is enjoying at Wake and the heights that Cutcliffe reached before Duke’s recent tailspin.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
College Basketball
Toledo, OH
Sports
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

VCU squares off against Chattanooga

Chattanooga (3-0) vs. VCU (2-1) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and VCU both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned victories in their last game. VCU earned a 48-37 win at Vanderbilt on Wednesday, while Chattanooga won 69-62 at home against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toledo Rockets#Coastal Carolina#Field Goals#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#Espn Com
ESPN

Minnesota squares off against Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (2-0) vs. Minnesota (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Minnesota both look to put winning streaks together . Purdue Fort Wayne won 65-60 at home against Austin Peay on Tuesday. Minnesota is coming off an 87-80 overtime win in Asheville over Princeton on Sunday. SUPER SENIORS:...
MINNESOTA STATE
thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thepostathens.com

Volleyball: Ohio set to square off against Northern Illinois in MAC Tournament quarterfinals

It’s do or die time for Ohio as it enters the Mid-American Conference Tournament, where a loss will send it home. No. 3 Ohio’s (11-18, 11-7 MAC) first-round matchup will be against No. 6 Northern Illinois (16-12, 10-8 MAC). The Bobcats will travel to Muncie, Indiana, where they will start in the quarterfinals. Northern Illinois is red-hot and sneaked into the MAC Tournament with a five-match winning streak to close out the year.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
kagstv.com

(17) Aggies take down Little Rock in front of packed house

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — POSTGAME NOTES. Texas A&M improves to 8-0 to start the season for the second-consecutive year, and the fourth time in Gary Blair’s legendary A&M career. The Maroon & White are on a 24-game win streak against regular season non-conference opponents, a record dating back to Dec....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox4kc.com

What to watch for as the Chiefs square off against the Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’ll be a clash of the titans when the Dallas Cowboys come to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Dallas is 7-2 ranked third in the NFC, Kansas City is 6-4 ranked 4th in the AFC with both teams leading their division.
NFL
WNCT

LaRavia comes through in OT as Wake Forest nips Northwestern

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia made the go-ahead jump shot with five seconds left in overtime then came up with a steal on the ensuing possession to give Wake Forest a 77-73 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night. After Northwestern’s Boo Buie made a layup to tie the score […]
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy