HBU battles Southwestern Adventist

The girls’ basketball team welcomed county rival Southwestern to Garrett Gym on Friday night. The girls’ led 14-12 after the first quarter. Senior Madison Bassett, “the Game Changer” award winner, connected on multiple three pointers to jump start the Golden Bears in the first half. She ended the game scoring 13 points with 12 of those coming in the first half. The Bears took a 25-20 halftime lead. Shelbyville blew open the game in the third quarter out scoring the Spartans 12-4 to take a 40-24 lead. The Golden Bears continued to play great defense, closing the game out with a final score of 49-29. The Golden Bears produced three double digit scorers with Edwards leading the way with 17, Bassett with 13, and Wilson with 12. Shelbyville improved to 4-2 on the year and is off to its best start since 2006-2007. The JV improved to 5-0 with an impressive win and both teams will host Pendleton Heights on Saturday with basketball starting at 12 pm.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO