In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it’s not Bruins or bust for goaltender Tuukka Rask. Does that mean a team like the Edmonton Oilers would have a shot at the netminder? Are the Florida Panthers going to look at trying to replace Aleksander Barkov’s production after he went down with an injury? Vancouver Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning spoke about the team’s struggles and offered some little clarification as to whether or not Travis Green’s job as head coach was safe. Finally, who could be moved out of Montreal? Are both Ben Chiarot and Brendan Gallagher possible assets on the trade market?

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO