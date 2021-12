Former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony has called on the government of St Lucia to follow in the footsteps of Barbados and move towards becoming a republic. In a message posted on his Facebook page, Anthony also pointed to constitutional reform – stating that “over the past few years, Barbados has achieved two constitutional milestones which have surprised me. It has done the unthinkable – first, it jettisoned the Privy Council as its final Court of Appeal and adopted the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), then secondly, it replaced the British Monarchy as its Head of State in favor of a Republican President.”

