ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Four reasons why physically punishing school children doesn't work

tucsonpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a child I went to school in South Africa. This was the late 1970s. At school, the teachers would hit us. It was called getting the cane, the cane being a long, flexible stick. This tradition, exported from a Dickensian Victorian English model, was very popular with some...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Small-group learning can mitigate the effects of school closures – but only if teachers use it well

Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an education researcher, I have dedicated my career to understanding how peer relationships affect young people’s behavior, mental health and academic success, and how teachers can enhance peer relationships through the proper use of small-group learning. Warm and supportive peer relationships have wide-ranging positive effects, most notably on children’s academic success....
EDUCATION
The Independent

Education minister defends ‘diktat’ on mask-wearing in schools

The Education Minister has been forced to defend new rules on mask-wearing for primary school children, during an angry exchange in the Dail.Norma Foley also said there will be some “latitude” in the coming days, as schools start to deal with the new requirements.She faced questions from Labour TD Aodhan O Riordain in the Dail on Wednesday morning, hours after the Government asked schools to ensure that children in third class and above wear masks in primary schools and on school transport.Mr O Riordain blasted Ms Foley for what he labelled a lack of leadership that he said has left...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Ministers accused of neglect as refugee children without parents lag three years behind at school

Refugee children who arrive in the UK without their parents lag three years behind their peers at school, says new research accusing the government of neglect.The attainment gap – at GCSE level – is similar to that of children with special educational needs and with the most severe disabilities, an education think-tank is warning.Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are also more likely to miss lessons or to be excluded from school than students who are not migrants, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) has found.In contrast, asylum-seeking children living with family members, and resettled refugee children, are less likely to be excluded...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Corporal Punishment#Punishments#Role Models#Dickensian#English
The Independent

Why investing for your children’s future doesn’t have to cost the earth

The options available to parents and guardians who want to get their children onto a financial ladder are many and varied – from high street banks and building societies offering children’s bank accounts and cash savings accounts to newer digital offerings that provide debit cards for your children’s pocket money. Setting your children up financially for the future has never come with so much choice.
KIDS
BBC

Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
ttruong53

Reasons Why Having a Work-Life Balance is Important

Many people nowadays work over 40 hours/week. In the case of students, some of them might juggle classwork with a part-time job. Many people nowadays work over 40 hours/week. In the case of students, some of them might juggle classwork with a part-time job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Brazil
The 74

Why Is There More Physical Violence in Schools This Year?

Class Disrupted is a bi-weekly education podcast featuring author Michael Horn and Summit Public Schools’ Diane Tavenner in conversation with educators, school leaders, students and other members of school communities as they investigate the challenges facing the education system amid this pandemic — and where we should go from here. Find every episode by bookmarking […]
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

If your child is afraid of — or refusing — a medical procedure, here’s how to help

The coronavirus pandemic has brought medical procedures, like COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations, into our day-to-day lives like never before. These experiences aren’t easy for everyone, especially for children. But even outside a pandemic, medical procedures such as vaccinations and blood draws are common throughout childhood. When asked, children reliably say that their biggest concerns about medical procedures are needles and pain. They are also worried that their comfort won’t be taken into account. And evidence says they’re right. Research is also clear that when children’s pain and fear aren’t well managed during medical procedures, there are both short- and long-term...
KIDS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Daily Mail

Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy