New technology makes busted windshields a real pain. Here's why

This incredible truck has been left to sit for 72 years by its previous owner and now faces restoration. Ford made a name for itself over 118 years ago as America's first mass producer of automobiles after coining the American assembly line. The Model-T is usually the center of the conversation when discussing the early 1900s Ford automobiles, but it certainly wasn't the only fantastic Ford in circulation at the time. One of the most popular models was the AA truck which helped many people earn a living through farming, hauling, and general transportation. Unfortunately, as time progressed, so too did automotive technology and these Ford models quickly became obsolete. This advancement led to many automobiles being abandoned in fields, garages, warehouses, and forests, without any care.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO