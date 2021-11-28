ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New technology makes busted windshields a real pain. Here's why

By Brian Cooley
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour windshield is so much more than a piece of glass on new cars. Gone are the days when all it had to do was keep out the elements. Unfortunately, as tech finds its way into the windshield, it's becoming much more difficult and costly to repair. We'll dive into all...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 25

determined
4d ago

Why do you need a windshield with cameras? All this new technology does is drive up the cost of repairs and who needs all that garbage in a car?

Reply(2)
13
merridith berberian
4d ago

all these new things on cars don't stop or slow down causes of accidents. I see accidents everyday...pile ups in some cases...I bet half of them have some of these special features (not just the windshield). Where was their protection? just a super high bill, after insurance.

Reply(2)
10
Woody58
4d ago

I wish someone would make a basic car again with out all the gizmos .

Reply(1)
17
Related
SlashGear

Volvo wants to make the whole windshield a smart AR display

Over the last several years, there has been a significant push in the automotive industry to prevent distractions that force drivers to look away from the road to operate their vehicle’s systems. This drive has ushered in a number of features in modern cars, such as voice control systems for infotainment and other car functions. Increasingly common are head-up displays, that project information like speed and other data in an area of the windshield that the driver can see, without taking their eyes off what’s directly ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
Motorious

Original Prices Of 5 Collector Cars From The 1930s We Would Buy

Which one of these would you go back and buy if you ever find a time machine?. Everyone wants a time machine, but car collectors really, really want to find a time machine. Some of the most expensive and highly-desirable cars were dirt cheap back in the day, so shoving a few hundred bucks in our pockets and taking it to our great grandfathers would be one of our three wishes from a Genie. Here are some of the cars we would go back in time and buy.
BUYING CARS
News4Jax.com

Wondering why new car batteries cost so much? Here’s the reason and how to save

If you’ve had to replace a car battery in the past few years, you’ve probably noticed that they’ve become more expensive. In fact, battery prices have been rising over the past decade. Consumer Reports investigates reasons for the price hike and suggests some ways to save. You probably grew up...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#New Cars#Insurance Company#Fca#Adas
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BUYING CARS
Fox News

Chevy's biggest V8 ever costs $37,758 ... without the car!

Chevy's new monster motor has a scary price. The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine, which is the largest and most powerful naturally aspirated engine the brand has ever built, has been listed at $37,758.82. The 10-liter engine and was designed primarily for drag racing builds, not for street use,...
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

10 Least Reliable Cars

One of the main reasons people buy a brand-new car is the promise of a no-hassle ownership experience, free from the drip, drip, drip of service problems that set in as cars age. Nonetheless, CR’s exclusive Auto Surveys tell us that some buyers will be taking their brand-new car back to the dealer’s service department sooner and more often than other car buyers will.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

2022 Mazda3 starts at $21,815, debuts new 2.5 S Carbon Edition

The compact Mazda3 will be a touch more expensive for the 2022 model year thanks to a price bump of about $100 to $500 depending on spec and $20 more in destination and handling fees. On the bright side, the new model year will debut a new dark and stylish Carbon Edition for the 2.5 S spec.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious This Week

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
BUYING CARS
TechRadar

The new BMW hybrid concept hints at the ugly future of electric cars

Another day, another electric car design to ridicule. This week, it’s BMW’s latest plug-in hybrid (PHEV) concept, the XM, under the spotlight. Supposedly based on the existing BMW X7, the XM is the German manufacturer's upcoming coupe-SUV. It’ll be the flagship model in BMW’s M performance division, and is expected to hit showrooms as early as next year.
CARS
mymodernmet.com

Woman Bought Her 1957 Chevrolet 64 Years Ago and Has Been Driving It Ever Since

According to the latest report from IHS Automotive, the average person buys 9.4 cars in their lifetime. For many drivers, however, it can be hard to let go of a car you really love. This was the case for an elderly lady named Grace Braeger. She bought a 1957 Chevrolet the same year it was released and has been driving it ever since—that’s 64 years!
BUYING CARS
techeblog.com

Renault AIR4 Flying Car Unveiled, Has Four Two-Blade Propellers

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Renault 4, the automaker partnered with motion design hub TheArsenale to develop futuristic flying car. This reinterpretation of the 4L boasts a carbon fiber body and has been re-engineered to accommodate concepts such as thrust as well as lift. The team spent hours on calculations and tests, including help from artificial intelligence, to fine-tune the design. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Ford F-150 Humiliate A Chevy Corvette C8 On The Drag Strip

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 may have stolen the spotlight, but the regular C8 Stingray can still hold its own. With a 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and a starting price of just over $60,000, the Corvette Stingray offers supercar performance for sports car money. With the Z51 package installed, the Stingray will rocket from 0-60 mph in under three seconds, cross the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds, and top out at 194 mph.
CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars Ever Made

Put these at the top of your muscle car wishlist. There's nothing in the automotive world quite like an American muscle car. While the definition used to very specific, it's become quite broad over the years, even sparking heated debates at the Motorious offices. However, we generally agree that these are some of the best examples ever made.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Dodge Challenger Hides A Mess

So often, people take a special car they were driving regularly and stick it in the old barn, shed, garage, or wherever else with the intention of fixing something wrong with it. But then life happens, they might procrastinate some, and after a few decades the thing is dusty, has a family of raccoons living in the engine compartment, and it’s still not running. That’s how amazing barn finds like this 1970 Dodge Challenger come to be, and thankfully we have a video showing us what it’s like to uncover such an automotive treasure.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1930s Ford AA Truck Found Dead In A Forest Of Time

This incredible truck has been left to sit for 72 years by its previous owner and now faces restoration. Ford made a name for itself over 118 years ago as America's first mass producer of automobiles after coining the American assembly line. The Model-T is usually the center of the conversation when discussing the early 1900s Ford automobiles, but it certainly wasn't the only fantastic Ford in circulation at the time. One of the most popular models was the AA truck which helped many people earn a living through farming, hauling, and general transportation. Unfortunately, as time progressed, so too did automotive technology and these Ford models quickly became obsolete. This advancement led to many automobiles being abandoned in fields, garages, warehouses, and forests, without any care, not even just a set of top-rated floor mats.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Going To Be A Lot Of Angry Toyota Tundra Buyers

In the market for the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra? If so, you'd better act fast otherwise you could be waiting far longer than expected. The first batch of deliveries are due in dealerships next month and like its smaller midsized sibling, the Tacoma, the full-size Tundra won't last long.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon Was Transformed Into A Sleek Two-Door With A 600 HP V8

A 1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon has been named the 2021 Snap-on Custom of the Year by popular car show Goodguys. This custom Impala Wagon has been brought to life by the Ranweiler family at its automotive shop in Minnesota dubbed Show Cars Automotive. It has previously been awarded the Ridler Award at the Detroit Autorama and was named the winner of the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy