Mills County Man arrested following Pursuit

(Glenwood) A Mills County man is in custody following a pursuit that started near Pacific Junction.

Deputies attempted to stop a 2008 Chrysler 300 near Highway 34 and 190th Street. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Aaron Wade Opdyke of Malvern, attempted to flee, leading law enforcement on a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. The chase ended on Interstate 29 near the 40-mile marker.

During a probable search of the car, law enforcement recovered seven ounces of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Mills County Deputies transported Opdyke to the Mills County Jail and held him on a $15,000 bond.