ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

HBU battles Southwestern Adventist

Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

Southwestern Adventist vs. Houston Baptist (1-4) BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies are set to battle the Knights of NAIA program Southwestern Adventist. Houston Baptist lost...

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
midutahradio.com

Snow Men’s Basketball Falls to Florida Southwestern State

FORT MYERS, Fla.-Bryant Selebangue and Jonathan dos Anjos had 12 points apiece on a combined 10-15 from the field as the No. 19 Florida Southwestern State Buccaneers bested No. 20 Snow 67-53 Friday in non-conference men’s college basketball action. Hagen Wright’s 12 points and 7 rebounds led the Badgers in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
WKYT 27

Douglass rolls past Southwestern 37-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass jumped out to the 14-0 halftime lead over Southwestern in Friday night’s Class 5A Region Final. In the third quarter, the Broncos forced a safety and then a touchdown on the first two possessions to run away with the 37-6 win. Douglass will head...
LEXINGTON, KY
KPLC TV

Cowgirls Upset No. 2 Seed HBU To Advance To SLC Tournament Championship Match

HOUSTON, Texas—No. 3 seed McNeese volleyball upset No. 2 seed Houston Baptist 3-1 (25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20) here Saturday to advance to the Southland Conference Championship match for the first time since 1999. The Cowgirls will play the winner out of the regular season champions and the tournament’s top seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and No. 5 seed UIW at 2 p.m. Sunday. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
HOUSTON, TX
Commonwealth Journal

Can the Third Time be the charm for Southwestern?

The Southwestern Warriors head into Friday night's regional championship game as a big-time underdog. And for head coach Jason Foley, that's just fine with him. The 11-1 Warriors travel to Lexington on Friday evening to square off with an old familiar foe. For the third consecutive season, the 11-1 Frederick Douglass Broncos stand in the way of Southwestern's path to a possible Class 5 A State Championship Game, as these two clubs will battle once again for a coveted regional championship.
FOOTBALL
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Basketball Defeats Southwestern

The girls’ basketball team welcomed county rival Southwestern to Garrett Gym on Friday night. The girls’ led 14-12 after the first quarter. Senior Madison Bassett, “the Game Changer” award winner, connected on multiple three pointers to jump start the Golden Bears in the first half. She ended the game scoring 13 points with 12 of those coming in the first half. The Bears took a 25-20 halftime lead. Shelbyville blew open the game in the third quarter out scoring the Spartans 12-4 to take a 40-24 lead. The Golden Bears continued to play great defense, closing the game out with a final score of 49-29. The Golden Bears produced three double digit scorers with Edwards leading the way with 17, Bassett with 13, and Wilson with 12. Shelbyville improved to 4-2 on the year and is off to its best start since 2006-2007. The JV improved to 5-0 with an impressive win and both teams will host Pendleton Heights on Saturday with basketball starting at 12 pm.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbu#Southwestern Adventist#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
oklahoma Sooner

OU Downs HBU After Second Half Surge

NORMAN – Behind a second half surge, Oklahoma men's basketball (5-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Houston Baptist (1-4, 0-0 Southland) 57-40 Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center. Jordan Goldwire and Elijah Harkless led the Sooners on both ends of the court. The backcourt duo made numerous stops on the defensive end, aiding the Sooners to a season-high 22 forced turnovers.
NORMAN, OK
Quad-Cities Times

ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Lewis emerges as leader of Geneseo basketball

GENESEO — Bristol Lewis stood at the free throw line with Geneseo trailing Kewanee 59-57 with 2.3 seconds left on Nov 22. The 16-year-old junior guard had more than just the knee-buckling pressure of a crowded gym analyzing his every move to see if he would miss the game-tying shots. He was also facing his late uncle’s former team.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rockport Pilot

Hall signs to play softball at Southwestern College

Rockport-Fulton High School Lady Pirate softball player Jordan Hall signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Southwestern College (SC) in Winfield, KS Wednesday, Nov. 10. Hall said signing to be a Lady Moundbuilder in front of family and friends gave her confidence she made the right decision.
ROCKPORT, TX
morganstatebears.com

Women’s Basketball To Host Washington Adventist On Wednesday

Morgan State "Lady Bears" (1-4, 0-0 MEAC) vs. Washington Adventist "Shock" (3-3, 1-0 USCAA) Site: Baltimore, Md. (Hill Field House) BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 22, 2021)-The Lady Bears close out their two-game homestand on Wednesday, Nov. 22, when they welcome Washington Adventist to Hill Field House. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. The contest will be the sixth meeting between the two programs with Morgan State holding a 5-0 series lead.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Talon Marks

Cerritos shreds Southwestern in their final home game of the season

The Falcons defeated the Southwest College Jaguars by 40-16, rescheduled game. Saturday’s game was a make-up, due to the Cerritos’ football team’s COVID-19 outbreak that occurred earlier this season. Cerritos final home game commenced with a special tribute to the sophomores who have played in the 2019 pre-covid football season....
CERRITOS, CA
thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kagstv.com

(17) Aggies take down Little Rock in front of packed house

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — POSTGAME NOTES. Texas A&M improves to 8-0 to start the season for the second-consecutive year, and the fourth time in Gary Blair’s legendary A&M career. The Maroon & White are on a 24-game win streak against regular season non-conference opponents, a record dating back to Dec....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mymcr.net

Williamson signs with Georgia Southwestern

Mary Persons senior Abby Williamson signed a commitment on Friday to play college soccer at Georgia Southwestern in Americus. Wiliamson is a 4-year starter but due to COVID and now an ACL tear will only play about 2 full seasons at Mary Persons. Even in that short time she put up 31 assists and 27 goals for the Bulldogs.
GEORGIA STATE
Shelbyville News

Southwestern drops opener to talented Edinburgh squad

The rivalry between Edinburgh and Southwestern has been a tradition that fans from each school have enjoyed every year since 1958. The Lancers took both meetings last season — 57-46 and 61-53. The Spartans, led by a new rotation, came into Tuesday’s season opener looking to avenge those losses. The...
EDINBURGH, IN
Quad-Cities Times

Cyclones less than thrilled with victory

AMES — Iowa State soared for six dunks. The No. 19 Cyclones grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and easily dispatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 83-64, Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum, but the postgame vibe from head coach T.J. Otzelberger on down settled somewhere between somber and ticked off. Why?. “There (were) just times we...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy