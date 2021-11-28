Bengals vs. Steelers live stream, time, viewing info for Week 12

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Alejandro Villanueva doesn’t know how he’ll feel when he gets to Heinz Field, his professional home for the first six years of his NFL career. “We’ll see when I cross that bridge,” he told reporters Wednesday. There will, of course, be some emotions for the Ravens’ left tackle. Pittsburgh is the city Villanueva, the son of an officer in the Spanish Navy, has lived in the longest and where he had all his children. He called Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin a “father figure,” and said he used to mimic Tomlin’s vocal cadence when talking to his...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO