EchoX.app Launches "The METASENS Universe" Project, Rocket To The Moon

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With blockchain and cryptocurrency industry rising up, "metaverse" and "NFT" related development projects are developing rapidly recently. Imperium Technology Group Limited, the leader of Asian gaming market in Hong Kong, has also announced to join the "Meta-Universe" market and plan to launch "METASENS Meta-sensitive Universe", which will create a mega meta-universe game world for global players in the new era of Web3.

The METASENS Universe is like a cosmic amusement park with different themed planets with unique game facilities. On some planets you can play competitive games, role-playing games. On another planet you can play horse racing, farm management, etc. Everyone can find ideal world on different planets in METASENS.

METASENS will release several metaverse NFT games at an unprecedented rate of " One per Season", which will set a new milestone in the development of the game's global metaverse. The first game is expected to be closed for testing at the end of the year and officially launched in Q1 next year.

In future, METASENS will invite worldwide game or IP-owning companies to join in building an open metaverse ecosystem. Through blockchain technology, each game that is included in the project will have its own planet, creating a self-contained economic cycle within the planet game.

Here comes the exclusive news.

METASENS will cooperate with Asia NFT curation specialist, which is EchoX to launch the first NFT game. Application will open to the public on Nov 24, 2021. Furthermore, Metasnake first-sale activity will activate simultaneously. To earn the premium purchase right, players need to attend community activities or be drawn by luck to become the whitelist member. Additionally, ETH panic-buying staking activity will released at 0:00 a.m. (UTC+8) on Dec.11 th, 2021. There are expected to be limited 5,000 Metasnake Genesis to be sold on above activities. Metasnake will be available on the market next spring.

Additionally, METASENS players are welcome to create "HOLOSENS"- an open world on each planet that can be edited in 3D by players or game developers. In this sandbox mode, you can create your own ideal character, communicate with other players using the NFTs you get in each planet of METASENS, decorate your own home, or experience scenes or games set up by other players, and interact in HOLOSENS.

Otey (a Singapore company), a dedicated development and operation company invested by the Imperium Technology Group Limited to accelerate the development of METASENS, is responsible for the overall business development of METASENS by gathering the best talents in Asia to build a professional team. In the game development team, many of them are experienced game producers who have developed multi-million dollar mobile games and MMORPGs worldwide. Also numerous award-winning game artists and master programmers who have developed tens of thousands of games are recruited to be our self-developed game development team.

METASENS has recruited R&D team selected as the top 10 blockchain technology companies in Asia for APAC CIO 2020 to develop the METASENS platform. The official NFT Market place is expected to be launched at the end of this year, followed by game halls, blockchain wallets, etc.

The comprehensive development of the metaverse is an important milestone in the history of human development, and the metaverse structured on blockchain technology is a unique point where the world expects to link the integration of the virtual and real worlds in the future. With the technology and planning of the Empire Group, METASENS is expected to become the largest amusement park in the metaverse in future.

METASENS Official Website:

https://www.metasens.com/ https://www.echox.app/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echoxapp-launches-the-metasens-universe-project-rocket-to-the-moon-301432581.html

SOURCE EchoX.app

