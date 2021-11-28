A solitary Chestnut-breasted Mannikin

It’s getting to be that time of year. That time when if you were keeping track of the bird species you had identified, and wanted to reach a certain number, you better come up with some strict birding strategies. If you were doing an actual Big Year, then you would have been strategizing since January. If it was more of a semi-casual Big Birding Year, you may have just been casually careful about when and where you sauntered to look for birds. You might have decided to stay home and make a pizza instead of chasing some lost warbler. I may have done that because as my high school friend Carlo once said, the best pizza is home made pizza (and it tastes just as good when you bring some slices for birding). During your casual birding year, you would have taken it easy all along but with November racing to its cold dreary end, it’s time to get back in the bird race.

