ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

USD POLL : What character from media or myth would you have liked to see on Lucifer?

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by That Which Dreams...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Who was your favorite character on Defending Jacob?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by M0cha who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
ELECTIONS
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Were you happy with the Supergirl series finale?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by SuperWhizz who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Myth
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Character Would You Get Coffee With?

I’m sure I’m not the only one who enjoys a cup of coffee in the morning (or any time of day really), or sitting and enjoying a cup of coffee with friends. It’s the time of year where everyone is feeling warm and cozy and I thought it would be a great time to ponder which Zelda character would you grab a cup of coffee with?
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

What Would a Prequel Show to The Eternals Look Like?

It might be nice to see flashbacks to other worlds and other species that the Eternals have dealt with in their long, long lives, but it does sound as though any prequel series that might come to Disney+ would focus instead on earth and the individual Eternals. That might also be nice to see since there is a lot of stories to get through, and one movie, no matter how long it was, didn’t feel adequate. It would also be interesting to see if Thena suffered any other fugue states in the past that were devastating for those around her. Seeing as how the Eternals helped to shape human history, it would be kind of fun to see how they did this over the centuries. And yes, it would even be kind of interesting to see a young Thor following Kingo around, especially to see if it was like the vain Eternal said or if the MCU would show this in another light. However it might happen, this could be an intriguing show that people might likely watch since it would help to expand the MCU just a bit further.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

What Were the Number-One Movies and TV Shows of 2021? We May Never Find Out.

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. What is the number-one movie of 2021? We may never know. It could be Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”; at $224 million, its domestic gross is the year’s biggest to date. You could also make an argument for “Free Guy” at $121 million, which spent its theatrical afterlife in sustained on-demand dominance. Then there’s the big-budget action-comedy “Red Notice” — Netflix’s “biggest opening ever,” tweeted star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Per Netflix, the film streamed for a total...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy