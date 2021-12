Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, came under fire on social media on Sunday for a post she shared on her Instagram Story. The Browns beat the Lions on Sunday, though it wasn’t a great day for Mayfield at quarterback. He had a rough game and was booed at one point by fans. Mayfield reportedly ran off the field without celebrating the win and then refused to speak with the media.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO