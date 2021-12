Now, you’re probably thinking that’s a typo or I’m smoking something, but I do mean 1868 not 1968 when I was a young man in Uncle Sam’s employ in the Army. The year 1868 has huge meaning to me and my family which is growing rapidly. You see, in 1868 my great-great-great-grandmother Maria (Treptow) and her husband Martin Kressin decided it was time to move the family to America from Pommern, Prussia. So, they packed up the kids, sold the farm and off they went. Four weeks later Maria’s first born, my great-great-grandfather Martin Treptow and his wife Amelia also set out for America with their children Herman, Mathilda, and my to be great-grandfather Albert.

