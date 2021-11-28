St. Paul police credit jiu-jitsu training for reducing injuries — and excessive force settlements

(St. Paul, MN) -- The city of St. Paul is set to get 30 new police officers under a new grant provided by the Justice Department. The DOJ announced Thursday that it's giving out 139-million-dollars to police departments across the country, which will allow the city to hire more officers. According to reports, the grant funding will be awarded to 183 law enforcement agencies nationwide to help police departments reduce crime and to encourage community policing. The funds come as police departments across the country have been facing budget reductions due the pandemic and national calls to reduce police funding in favor of spending more on social services.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO