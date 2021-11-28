St. Paul police credit jiu-jitsu training for reducing injuries — and excessive force settlements

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Anthony say two people have been arrested in connection with four children who ran away from home earlier this month.
The St. Anthony Police Department said that while investigating the runaways, officers found “evidence of malicious punishment and neglect.”
The four children left their home Friday at 5 p.m. and were found Saturday around noon.
Police have not released the identities of the two people arrested.
The department said community members donated items to the children, including backpacks, luggage and clothing.
