Why Christmas is the most wonderful time of year to ski, plus the best last-minute deals

When it comes to Christmas food, for us it’s all about those little extras that you wouldn’t normally buy, cook or serve up.From the party food canapes and countless bottles of prosecco, to the pigs in blankets, copious amounts of smoked salmon and, of course, the sprouts (fried, not boiled), to the neverending puddings, cakes and desserts. And then there’s the cheese, which no doubt is picked at until we’re full to burst.For the host, it often means endless trips to the supermarket, overbuying crisps and running out of space to store it all. Meanwhile, everyone else in the family...

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO