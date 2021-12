It’s a common request among YA readers: aren’t there any good titles where romance is not a driving force in the book’s main storyline? For the most part, and for obvious reasons, romance plays a large role in novels of the young adult genre. Youth! Hormones! Impending life changes! An excuse to be wildly melodramatic about things that don’t really matter in the long run! With a genre that caters mostly to young people (though readers outside its age bracket are most certainly still welcome), it’s difficult to find stories where romance doesn’t make or break everything. Sometimes we want narratives that we can wholeheartedly see ourselves in, and not everyone is going to find that in novels centered around teen puppy love.

