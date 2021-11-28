ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Shiba Inu Is Second Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter This November

u.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is down 43.1% this November, the meme coin’s Twitter game remains strong. According to data shared by cryptocurrency analytics platform CryptoRank, the canine token is the...

u.today

Comments / 4

Related
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency To Buy in December

The cryptocurrency market is flashing signs of weakness as meme coins lose momentum. Fundamental-focused assets like Solana look positioned to power the next leg of long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Kraken Listing Take SHIB to 1 Cent?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme cryptocurrency that has been getting popular at the cost of fellow meme crypto Dogecoin, received another boost after Kraken listed it. Kraken is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list SHIB—another sign of its growing popularity. What’s the prediction for SHIB and can it hit 1 cent after the Kraken listing?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cryptorank#Btc#Newegg
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market surges as Facebook ends cryptocurrency ad ban

The price of bitcoin has settled at around $57,000 on Thursday after yo-yoing between $59,000 and $53,000 throughout the week.BTC remains in limbo following last week’s flash crash, which some analysts mistook for the start of a bear market that would see its price continue to tumble in the short term. The cryptocurrency’s subsequent rebound gave bullish investors hope that new all-time highs were imminent but the market has now lost momentum in either direction.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have all surged over the last 24 hours, with the latter rising by nearly 10 per...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Crashing Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 7.37% lower over 24 hours at $0.00004272 early Thursday. What’s Moving? The token has risen 5.05% over a seven-day trailing period. SHIB fell 7.07% and 3.68% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively, over 24 hours. Over a period of 90 days, SHIB...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Is Kraken Listing Sending Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared 26.95% at $0.00004998 over 24 hours late Monday night. What’s Moving? The token has shot up 13.29% over a seven-day trailing period. SHIB rose 24.64% and 20.71% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively. Over a 90-day period, the self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Promoted By Newegg On America's Largest Outdoor Billboard

Major American electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) promoted its Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) integration on the purported largest digital outdoor billboard in the U.S., located in downtown Los Angeles. What Happened: Newegg announced it promoted its Shiba Inu payment integration in a Tuesday tweet, when pointing out the token...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $885M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $885,072,791.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3Jhoce3xPfJZJT75DxJF3BaRRy47SuYtLi. $885 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 36d9JVt4CdPjuYKEGnLwvjNrFE4vt365LA. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Coming to Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange

Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, has announced that Shiba Inu will become available for trading starting from Dec. 1. The token is yet to be added to the trading platform at the time of writing. The announcement was accompanied by a video of a Shiba Inu dog...
MARKETS
u.today

Jack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO, SHIB Listed by Kraken, 40 Million XRP Moved to Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top five crypto news stories over the past day. According to a CNBC report, Jack Dorsey, one of the most vocal supporters of Bitcoin, has announced that he will resign from the post of Twitter CEO. Dorsey co-founded and became the first CEO of the highly influential social media company in 2006, pioneering the microblogging trend.
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu Price Soars As Whale Buys 25 Billion SHIB Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out On Shiba Inu? Buy This Breakout Cryptocurrency Instead

Shiba Inu has fallen nearly 50% from its high. The Avalanche blockchain is the fourth-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Avalanche is the fastest blockchain-powered smart contract platform. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) skyrocketed to an all-time high in October, rising more than 153,000,000% from its 52-week low on Nov. 28, 2020. However,...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Shiba Inu: Memes As the Future of Money

The shiba inu (SHIB) coin has had a really interesting week. Between late October and Nov. 28, the “Dogecoin Killer” meme token lost about half of its value in dollar terms. Then it surged more than 30% as the Kraken exchange announced it would list the token. Then, starting early this morning, it crashed again by about 20%.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Have No Value, Says Real “Wolf of Wall Street”

Jordan Belfort, the ex-stock broker whose insane life story served as the inspiration for Martin Scorsese's The Wolf Of Wall Street movie, lashed out at meme coins in his recent interview with British tabloid The Sun. The infamous American entrepreneur said that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two most popular...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Shiba Inu Before It Rebounds to a New High?

It's been an absolutely incredible year for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB). The cryptocurrency may have started as something of a joke, but it's gone on to become one of the most explosive winners in investing history. Shiba Inu's cryptocurrency token is up a staggering 52,000,000% across 2021's trading. Even more striking,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy