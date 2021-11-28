Shiba Inu Is Second Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter This November

The price of bitcoin has settled at around $57,000 on Thursday after yo-yoing between $59,000 and $53,000 throughout the week.BTC remains in limbo following last week’s flash crash, which some analysts mistook for the start of a bear market that would see its price continue to tumble in the short term. The cryptocurrency’s subsequent rebound gave bullish investors hope that new all-time highs were imminent but the market has now lost momentum in either direction.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have all surged over the last 24 hours, with the latter rising by nearly 10 per...

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO