Recently I had a few friends attend a wedding in Santa Barbara. We talked about what they would wear at our gatherings and dinner parties. I wasn’t on the guestlist but was able to live vicariously through them. They shared their dress ideas with me, which led to many hours of browsing the internet for the perfect dress. It made me realize that wedding guests have a lot of prep to do. If you don’t own any formal attire, then that means it is time to start shopping for a new look. The shopping process can be overwhelming for those who don’t love to shop. I’m exhausted and didn’t even attend the wedding!

