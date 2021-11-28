ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

3 things we learned after Gators finish regular season with win over Seminoles

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Florida’s matchup with Florida State was hardly a meeting of the Gators and Seminoles of old. Instead, two longtime national powers looked to avoid a losing record.

Three things learned during the Gators’ 24-21 win on Senior Day Saturday in the Swamp:

1. Florida plans to go bowling

Interim coach Greg Knox and the Gators players are not finished yet, despite a pending regime change.

“I’m committed to these players and I’m committed to going to a bowl game,” Knox said.

Florida’s players are on board, too.

Saturday’s game appeared to pit two 5-6 teams playing out the string, but the Gators’ veterans did not see it that way.

“We knew what was at stake this game,” redshirt senior defended Zachary Carter said. “They were fighting for a bowl. We were fighting for a bowl. We wanted it more.

“We wanted to get to that bowl.”

One possibility is a Dec. 23 date with UCF during the Gasparilla Bowl at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

“I could [not] care less who the opponent is,” Knox said.

The upbeat 58-year-old appears the perfect man for the job. Knox coached Mississippi State to a 2017 Gator Bowl win before joining Dan Mullen in Gainesville.

In 2014, defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin seized the reins of Will Muschamp’s team and coached the Gators to a Birmingham Bowl win before Jim McElwain assumed control.

Once a school hires a new coach, the dynamic can become untenable, too.

The 2004 Peach Bowl under interim coach Charlie Strong featured several assistant coaches wearing Illinois logos before joining Ron Zook at his new job. The Gators lost 27-10 to Miami, a fate the current team aims to avoid.

“Hopefully we can add on to this performance,” senior tailback Dameon Pierce said. “We got a couple weeks of rest, get our bodies back right. The vibe was back in the locker room. I feel that vibe and I feel very confident.

“I probably couldn’t say that three or four weeks ago. Hopefully we just going to carry that over to the bowl game.”

2. Anthony Richardson plans on returning?

The Gators’ backup quarterback capitalized on his first action in weeks.

Injuries and an ill-defined role were at times tough to handle.

“It does get frustrating at times because you want to be out there,” Richardson said. “You don’t want to be on the sideline dealing with injuries, especially when you’re producing. Everything happens for a reason, so it is what it is.”

Richardson’s future at Florida is the biggest question following Saturday’s win.

Asked his plans, the talented redshirt freshman said, “I’m a Gator.”

Pressed whether that means he will remain one in 2022, the 19-year-old repeated himself.

Staying healthy is critical. Athletic and explosive at 6-foot-4, 236 pounds, Richardson struggled with a hamstring strain early in the season.

Richardson said during his infamous dancing incident Nov. 5 at South Carolina, he aggravated a meniscus (cartilage) tear in his right knee suffered at Gainesville’s Eastside High. The knee flared up again Saturday.

“It wasn’t anything to keep me out,” he said. “It just got a little stiff on me.”

Richardson said he can manage his knee without surgery, but durability will remain a question wherever he plays next season. For now, it appears to be Florida.

3. No player is trending like pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr.

Offseason foot surgery forced Cox to play catch-up. The redshirt junior made up for lost time this month, recording 6 sacks during the past three games — 4 against FSU.

Knox said he sensed Cox was poised for a big day.

“He was one of those guys that I could tell in the pregame he was going to play,” Knox said. “I could see it in his eyes; I read his body language; and I knew coming into this game today he was going to play — and he did.”

Praised by teammates since his arrival for a rare burst off the edge, the 6-foot-4, 253-pound Cox underachieved in 2020 and was slowed by injury this season.

“He’s been battling some things all year and it’s tough to do,” Carter said. “But he goes out there every week and fights.”

In his fourth year, he soon could be gone. Cox could ride his recent wave of success to the NFL Draft.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgato

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

3 things we learned during Gators’ disastrous loss at Missouri

Florida suffered its fourth consecutive SEC defeat and seventh loss by one possession the past two seasons, falling 24-23 in overtime at Missouri. Three things learned during what turned out to be Dan Mullen’s final SEC game with the Gators: 1. Emory Jones didn’t earn Mullen’s trust Mullen turned his starting quarterback into a receiver in overtime with the game on line. He also chose not to ...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Gators beat Seminoles to close out season; Florida becomes bowl eligible

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the outset, the traditional, season-ending contest between Florida State and Florida didn’t have as much excitement and drama as it had in years past, due to both teams mediocre play this season, but despite their identical 5-6 records coming in to Saturday, these two familiar foes fought like cats and dogs for bragging rights, and the last chance to become bowl eligible.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Florida vs. Florida State football: Gators QB Anthony Richardson reacts to UF's 24-21 win over rival Seminoles

Anthony Richardson had a big task in front of him Saturday. The Florida football freshman quarterback led the charge for the Gators' 24-21 win over rival Florida State. He subbed in for Emory Jones, who turned the ball over three times, and sparked the three-point victory. When asked about the focus coming into a rivalry game and needing a win for bowl eligibility, Richardson said the team’s focus was just on finishing the job.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
Orlando, FL
Football
City
Gainesville, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Knox
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Jim Mcelwain
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator Bowl#Gators#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ucf
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals why he took the LSU job, Miss Terry's role in it

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gained most of his fame from his time in Tuscaloosa, but the 70-year-old coach had several stops before arriving at Alabama, perhaps none more important than the LSU head coaching job. During Thursday night’s Hey Coach & the Nick Saban Show, Saban revealed the steps...
NFL
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy