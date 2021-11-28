3 things we learned after Gators finish regular season with win over Seminoles

Florida’s matchup with Florida State was hardly a meeting of the Gators and Seminoles of old. Instead, two longtime national powers looked to avoid a losing record.

Three things learned during the Gators’ 24-21 win on Senior Day Saturday in the Swamp:

1. Florida plans to go bowling

Interim coach Greg Knox and the Gators players are not finished yet, despite a pending regime change.

“I’m committed to these players and I’m committed to going to a bowl game,” Knox said.

Florida’s players are on board, too.

Saturday’s game appeared to pit two 5-6 teams playing out the string, but the Gators’ veterans did not see it that way.

“We knew what was at stake this game,” redshirt senior defended Zachary Carter said. “They were fighting for a bowl. We were fighting for a bowl. We wanted it more.

“We wanted to get to that bowl.”

One possibility is a Dec. 23 date with UCF during the Gasparilla Bowl at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

“I could [not] care less who the opponent is,” Knox said.

The upbeat 58-year-old appears the perfect man for the job. Knox coached Mississippi State to a 2017 Gator Bowl win before joining Dan Mullen in Gainesville.

In 2014, defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin seized the reins of Will Muschamp’s team and coached the Gators to a Birmingham Bowl win before Jim McElwain assumed control.

Once a school hires a new coach, the dynamic can become untenable, too.

The 2004 Peach Bowl under interim coach Charlie Strong featured several assistant coaches wearing Illinois logos before joining Ron Zook at his new job. The Gators lost 27-10 to Miami, a fate the current team aims to avoid.

“Hopefully we can add on to this performance,” senior tailback Dameon Pierce said. “We got a couple weeks of rest, get our bodies back right. The vibe was back in the locker room. I feel that vibe and I feel very confident.

“I probably couldn’t say that three or four weeks ago. Hopefully we just going to carry that over to the bowl game.”

2. Anthony Richardson plans on returning?

The Gators’ backup quarterback capitalized on his first action in weeks.

Injuries and an ill-defined role were at times tough to handle.

“It does get frustrating at times because you want to be out there,” Richardson said. “You don’t want to be on the sideline dealing with injuries, especially when you’re producing. Everything happens for a reason, so it is what it is.”

Richardson’s future at Florida is the biggest question following Saturday’s win.

Asked his plans, the talented redshirt freshman said, “I’m a Gator.”

Pressed whether that means he will remain one in 2022, the 19-year-old repeated himself.

Staying healthy is critical. Athletic and explosive at 6-foot-4, 236 pounds, Richardson struggled with a hamstring strain early in the season.

Richardson said during his infamous dancing incident Nov. 5 at South Carolina, he aggravated a meniscus (cartilage) tear in his right knee suffered at Gainesville’s Eastside High. The knee flared up again Saturday.

“It wasn’t anything to keep me out,” he said. “It just got a little stiff on me.”

Richardson said he can manage his knee without surgery, but durability will remain a question wherever he plays next season. For now, it appears to be Florida.

3. No player is trending like pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr.

Offseason foot surgery forced Cox to play catch-up. The redshirt junior made up for lost time this month, recording 6 sacks during the past three games — 4 against FSU.

Knox said he sensed Cox was poised for a big day.

“He was one of those guys that I could tell in the pregame he was going to play,” Knox said. “I could see it in his eyes; I read his body language; and I knew coming into this game today he was going to play — and he did.”

Praised by teammates since his arrival for a rare burst off the edge, the 6-foot-4, 253-pound Cox underachieved in 2020 and was slowed by injury this season.

“He’s been battling some things all year and it’s tough to do,” Carter said. “But he goes out there every week and fights.”

In his fourth year, he soon could be gone. Cox could ride his recent wave of success to the NFL Draft.

