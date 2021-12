This Formula One world championship is becoming very intense, emotional, and at times personal, and the Qatar Grand Prix heightened that. I've not experienced such intensity before. This is a season which is unfolding on a swathe of contrary opinions, camera angles, images, data, information, misinformation, social media posts, and not a little bitterness and mistrust. It felt more like a movie than a motor race on Sunday.

