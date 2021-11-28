ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail industry reaffirms high hopes for holiday season

By Mark Grywacheski
Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 158.3 million Americans are expected to shop the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, roughly two million more than last year. The NRF defines the weekend as the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — the day the NRF markets to promote online shopping....

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MarketWatch

Mall retailers were 'well stocked' and inventory was 'adequate' ahead of holiday season--BofA

Holiday mall traffic appeared to still be down from 2019, but same-store sales were "flat to or above" 2019 levels given "strong" conversion rates, according to analyst Lorraine Hutchinson at BofA Securities. Strong conversion rates indicate that the ratio of buyers to browsers has increased. Hutchinson's outlook comes after she hosted the annual Holiday Mall tour at the Queens Center in New York, where she met with a number of store managers. He said that most retailers, which have eased store capacity constraints, experienced a healthy amount of volume during the Black Friday week. "Stores have either pulled back...
RETAIL
Connecticut Public

Retailers should see a lot of green this holiday season

The holiday shopping season is underway, and the National Retail Federation is predicting sales will exceed last year’s sales by at least 8%. Yet a recent survey by Deloitte found that a record number of people, more than 11%, won’t spend anything for the holiday season. Lori Mack talked with Kate Ferrara from Deloitte about holiday shopping trends in 2021.
RETAIL
KEYC

Retail group predicts increase in sales during holiday season

After a mild start to our December temps cool back to near seasonable into the weekend. This month’s Good Morning Give Back highlights Holiday Sharing Tree. SCC students hold Toys for Tots drive thru charity. Updated: 17 hours ago. KEYC News Now This Morning Recording. This month’s Good Morning Give...
RETAIL
Columbia Missourian

Retailer's lament early beginning of holiday shopping season

There are a number of occupations that do not observe holidays or weekends, including the medical professions, police and firefighters, and the unsung heroes of the winter holiday season — retail workers. I have been involved in retail for my entire life in one form or another. My dad owned...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#High Hopes#Retail Industry#Christmas Gifts#Nrf#Americans
Supermarket News

Biden meets with retailers for holiday season, supply chain updates

President Joe Biden tapped food and drug chains and other retailers and consumer brands for insight on ongoing supply-chain challenges and their impact on the holiday shopping and sales. In a roundtable event yesterday, Biden, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Office of Public Engagement Director Cedric Richmond hosted...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
investing.com

Abercrombie & Fitch or Lululemon Athletica: Which Retailer is a Better Buy This Holiday Season?

The retail industry is looking forward to benefiting substantially from rising consumer spending and surging e-commerce sales this holiday season despite some threats like inflation or the virus. Therefore, prominent apparel retailers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) are two popular companies in the apparel retail industry. LULU designs, manufactures, and distributes men’s and women’s athletic apparel and accessories. The company sells its products through its Lululemon and Ivivva-branded stores, outlets and warehouse sales, yoga studios, health clubs, fitness centers, mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce website. On the other hand, ANF offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its Abercrombie and Hollister brand products through its stores, direct-to-consumer channels, third-party wholesalers, franchises and licensing arrangements, and e-commerce platforms.
RETAIL
Summit Daily News

Summit County retailers report successful start to holiday shopping season

Local retailers fared well over the busy week of Thanksgiving and traditional holiday shopping weekend as visitors and residents strolled around town. Ariel Johnston, who co-owns the Summit County stores Everything Colorado, Frisco Trading Post and Copper Mountain Mercantile, said the Copper store was a hit over the weekend. “Copper...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
protocol.com

Retailers are hungry for your email address this holiday season. Here’s why.

Holiday shoppers are up against rising prices amid supply chain clogs, but even before Black Friday sales started, all sorts of online retailers were putting up virtual discount signs as soon as shoppers arrived at their websites. A pop-up message greeted LandsEnd.com visitors right away with a 50% off discount...
RETAIL
MyNorthwest

Washington Retail Association predicts booming holiday shopping season for small stores

Small businesses in Washington are trying to bounce back after the lockdowns and capacity restrictions, and it looks like this holiday shopping season may be a big help. The Washington Retail Association is predicting a massive holiday shopping season here in the state — with a lot of that centered on the mom-and-pops on Main Street. In fact, the association forecasts a 50% increase over last year in shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.
TACOMA, WA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Are In-store Experiences Essential for Retailers this Holiday Season?

In-store experiences were hot topics pre-pandemic, but the world has changed in the last two years. Since the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) struck, more than 2 dozen stores have filed for bankruptcy, and mall foot traffic is down 30%, while online sales surged by nearly $27 trillion globally. Such rapid change begs the question -- are in-store experiences still critical to retail success, especially as the holidays approach? Many industry leaders seem to think so.
RETAIL
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: Retailers expect shortages this holiday season

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Holiday shopping is in full swing this week. With gift-giving just around the corner, a lot of Americans are asking, what’s going on with those supply issues we kept hearing about?. Tonight, the Fact Check Team is looking into the crisis and how our economy is doing. We...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy