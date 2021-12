In response to Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s calling dissension to the infrastructure bill “petty”: She clearly does not realize the far left has taken over the Democratic party. This far-left wing hates our country; in their view, the U.S. has illegitimate power and wealth that we only achieved on the backs of others. The only remedy for them is to completely destroy this nation and then rebuild a socialist utopia. Although this has been tried many times, it has never worked in the history of the world, but they believe it has only failed because the wrong people were in charge.

