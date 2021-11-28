ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss voters look set to back COVID-19 response plan

By Syndicated Content
Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss voters looked likely to back the government’s pandemic response plan in a referendum on Sunday, paving the way for continuation of exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. Early government tallies of Sunday’s polls showed a little more than 60% of the votes...

Henry County Daily Herald

Swiss voters approve government's pandemic response in referendum

Swiss voters on Sunday approved their government's pandemic response plan in a referendum by a 62.01% majority, according to official results published on the Federal Chancellery's website. With a 65.72% participation, the Sunday referendum showed that most Swiss voters are unwilling to give up restrictive measures against Covid-19, with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kshb.com

As it goes back into lockdown, Austria plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

Facing a surge in COVID-19, Austria will institute a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday. It will last for a minimum of 10 days. Starting Feb 1, Austria plans on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide, according to CNN. Approximately 66% of the country is fully vaccinated. Those who don't comply with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Myhighplains.com

Taiwan acknowledges room to improve in COVID-19 response

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The task force in charge of Taiwan’s COVID-19 response has acknowledged that the island could have done better in fighting the disease, after 12 families that lost relatives to the pandemic filed a claim seeking financial compensation from the government. The families allege that the authorities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Swiss to vote on ending COVID-19 restrictions

Swiss citizens will vote tomorrow on whether to eliminate some COVID-19 restrictions — including the neutral nation’s controversial “COVID certificate,” according to reports. The certificate restricts many public places to those who can provide proof of vaccination, a recent negative test, or recovery from a past infection, according to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Swiss reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 drug

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss government said on Tuesday it had reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir. The antiviral Molnupiravir should be available at the latest in January 2022, the government said in a statement, not communicating how much it has agreed to pay for the drug.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Swiss look set to approve Covid restrictions as infections rise

Swiss voters appeared set to approve by a clear margin legislation that would introduce a special Covid-19 certificate allowing only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. A projection by the gfs.bern polling agency for public broadcaster SRF after voting ended on Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Hungarian parliament empowers government to hold referendum on LGBT issues

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday that will empower the government to hold a referendum on LGBT issues, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban heads into a tough election race next year. Earlier this year Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, proposed a...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Forty-two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Forty-two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU’s public health agency said on Tuesday. Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six “probable” cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

French right contenders in final push ahead of presidency choice

Five contenders from France's conservative Republicans party crossed swords in a final debate on Tuesday ahead of party members choosing its candidate to take on President Emmanuel Macron in next year's elections. With no polling among the party members who will make the choice, the race remains wide open even in the last hours ahead of the party congress beginning Wednesday which will have a crucial impact on the shape of the April 2022 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

France's right-wing party holds presidential primary

Members of France's main right-wing Republicans party began voting on Wednesday to choose their candidate for next year's election, with the contest seen as wide open after a campaign focused on immigration and security. Polls currently indicate former health minister Xavier Bertrand as the best-placed candidate to unseat President Emmanuel Macron, but the moderate 56-year-old upset many grassroots activists by quitting the party in 2017. Other contenders include former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, head of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse -- the only woman in the race -- as well as mayor and doctor Philippe Juvin. Hard-right southern MP Eric Ciotti has stood out in four televised debates over the last few weeks with his hardline stance on immigration, proposals for a French "Guantanamo" prison for Islamist terror suspects, and a flat tax of 15 percent on businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Greece approves mandatory vaccination for those aged over 60

Greek lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all residents aged over 60, to deal with an infection surge and the emergence of the omicron variant.The draft law backed by the center-right government and a center-left opposition party — but rejected by all other opposition parties — targets the country's age group that is most vulnerable to death or intubation from the coronavirus.Some 17% of Greeks aged over 60 have not yet been vaccinated. They have until Jan. 16 to get their first jabs, or will be fined 100 euros ($113) for every month they...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

German leaders, in transition, meet to mull virus measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met Thursday with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, said Tuesday that he backs a general vaccine mandate, but favors letting lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience rather than party lines on the matter.The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors...
SOCCER
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Germany to begin nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who aren’t vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. Speaking after a meeting with federal […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

