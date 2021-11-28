Hendel: Boy Scouts, CASA honor their volunteers

Volunteers giving their time and talent are priceless. Of course monetary treasures are always necessary, and Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30 is a perfect time to give dollars to your favorite charities. Give what you can afford, and then some more.

The volunteer part of philanthropy is great for organizations, but it also reaps everlasting rewards for volunteers who see the effects of their work first-hand while meeting so many people who become friends.

For instance, the Marathon Classic and the Solheim Cup women’s golf tournaments here in Toledo could not have happened without the endless hours that 1,000 volunteers at each event donated. Habitat for Humanity is a volunteer production. The arts community has many volunteer opportunities, like volunteering at the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Opera, the Toledo Symphony, and the Arts Commission. Among the many organizations that stand out as dependent on trained volunteers include Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Boy Scouts of America, where volunteers donate endless hours to help youth.

The opportunities to volunteer are endless.

The Boy Scouts local chapter, Erie Shores Council #460, like the national organization, provides opportunities for adventure, fun, and leadership skills development, as well as a chance to build confidence, character, friendships, respect for oneself and others, sportsmanship, personal responsibility, and to develop goals and positive values, all to prepare a scout for today and for a lifetime.

But it needs volunteers to provide all of the programs. Every year, the annual Scouter Recognition Dinner is held, this year at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons in Perrysburg. Together, all of the adult honorees have given thousands and thousands of hours of their time. Without these volunteers, the programs couldn't happen.

Dedicated adult scouters honored for their noteworthy service of exceptional character to youth included:

■ Gregory A. Hendel Lifetime Service Award for Scouters who gave direct support of community activities and indirect support through leadership roles in the business community: H. Edwin Frey, Jr.

■ John C. Haar Lifetime Service Award for Scouters who provided lifelong service to their community, including serving in leadership roles in civic and community organizations: Benjamin J. Allen

■ Glenda M. Bowman Lifetime Inspirational Leadership Award for lifelong inspirational leadership, which include serving as a positive role model and mentor; demonstrating courage in the face of adversity; fostering the spirit and intent of diversity; and motivating and helping others to reach their full potential: Kevin M. Schmenk

■ Torch of Gold: Jeffrey A. Smarkel

■ Medal of Merit: Sean D. Sifuentes

■ Silver Beaver Awards, started in 1931 for noteworthy service of exceptional character to youth under the jurisdiction of the Erie Shores Council: Michael R. Bailey , Eric J. Crimmins , and Brent J. Lochbihler

Lucas County CASA's 2021 Courage Awards, presented by Buckeye Broadband and Erie Construction to recognize extraordinary volunteers, was at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons in Perrysburg this fall.

CASA is a nonprofit organization started in 1980 that advocates for abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system to ensure each child has a safe, permanent and nurturing home.

CASA volunteers are ordinary citizens trained to investigate and monitor child abuse cases and be the voice for the child in the court system. CASA volunteers are greatly needed. Go to casakids.net for more information on becoming a CASA volunteer.

Welcoming everyone at the awards night were Judge Denise Navarre Cubbon , administrative judge for Lucas County Juvenile Court, and Judith A. Leb , director of Lucas County CASA.

Nearly 200 CASA volunteers have donated over 7,200 hours to the abused and neglected children served by the Lucas County Juvenile Court in 2020. More than 7,200 volunteer hours are expected in 2021, according to Ms. Leb.

The keynote speaker was CASA youth alumnus Juliana Barton , the governmental liaison for ACTION Ohio, a member of Gov. DeWine’s Advisory Council on Children Services Transformation, and a member of the Ohio Department of Medicaid OhioRISE Advisory Committee. She shared her story.

Ms. Barton nearly lost her life at the age of 4 while playing in the water, but her uncle saved her. That was minor compared to the next 17 years of her life, which were filled with abuse by her father resulting in things like bite marks, lacerations, bruises, lack of meals, and ragged clothes. Despite calls others made to Child Protective Services, each incident ended with “case closed.”

At least, until she came close to losing her life a second time when her father brutally assaulted her to unconsciousness. Then she entered the foster care system, and eventually met her savior, Ruth Trznadel , a CASA case volunteer. They had lost touch over the years, but on this day, she was able to say thanks for the care, concern, and kindness.

CASA honorees included:

■ Fred Dannhauser and Jim Dorton received the CASA Rising Star Award, given to a novice CASA volunteer for their excellent advocacy and dedication to the CASA program.

■ Beverly Rideout and Bonnie Zaruca received the Lucas County CASA’s highest honor, the CASA Power of One Award, for their selfless dedication and tireless devotion for outstanding volunteer advocacy.

■ Denise Greenblatt and Olivia Vasaturo received the Caseworker of the Year Award, for their dedication to the abused and neglected children of Lucas County.

Nearly $30,000 was raised, thanks to the more than 30 sponsors and the more than 260 attendees.

So pick your passion and volunteer to help make a difference!