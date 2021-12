MISSOULA — The name of the team may be Houston Baptist, but the next opponent for the Montana Lady Griz is more international than it is Texas. Montana will shoot for its third straight win Friday at noon (Mountain) when it battles the Houston Baptist Huskies for the first time in the Grand Canyon Classic in Phoenix. The Huskies have three foreign players in their starting lineup, including ones from Ireland, Luxembourg and Australia.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO