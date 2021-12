After losing two consecutive contests, Missouri men’s basketball hit the reset button with an easy victory over Paul Quinn College, 91-59, on Monday night at Mizzou Arena. Though the numbers look decent enough on paper, this was not as dominant of a win as it should have been against a NAIA team that had lost all three of its games against bottom tier Division I opponents by an average of 20.3 points this season.

