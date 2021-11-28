ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

BOOKS: Secrets pile up in new thriller

By Jane Ammeson Times correspondent
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us keep secrets from those we love — whether it’s simply misdirection about how much that new dress really cost or an outright lie like what really happened at the work party your partner couldn’t attend. But in Wanda Morris’s "All Her Little Secrets," attorney Ellice Littlejohn...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Best thriller and mystery books of 2021

- - - "56 Days," by Catherine Ryan Howard. Timely, surprising and emotionally alive, "56 Days" is set mostly during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown in Dublin. Two vulnerable and insecure 20-somethings connect in an anxious, pandemic-limited, let's-see-how-it-goes romance. Each, however, harbors a doozy of a secret, one of them bloodcurdling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cw39.com

MYSTERY WIRE | New book bares secrets about the making of ‘The Godfather’

(MYSTERY WIRE) – “The Godfather” easily ranks among the greatest films of all time, according to critics and the public, but the movie was nearly scuttled multiple times. The producers experienced death threats from mobsters, labor troubles, budget issues, and fierce battles over which actors should be cast in which roles. The making of the movie is the subject of a new book “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli” by Mark Seal.
HOUSTON, TX
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Author debuts new thriller, more stories in the works

BREVARD COUNTY — Local author Michele Wallace Campanelli is celebrating the release of her new book “Birds of a Feather,” her latest full-length novel available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The thriller captures the story of Officer Laura Camp and an escaped delinquent from a juvenile detention...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Find high intrigue in historical thriller 'Red Traitor'

Author Owen Matthews, in his second historical novel involving main character Lt. Col. Alexander Vasin, has provided another page turner. “Red Traitor” revolves around the Cuban Missile Crisis and is told from the Russian perspective. Vasin is tasked with rooting out a suspected American spy within the highest echelons of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

Wilbur Smith: Prolific thriller writer who sold 140 million books

Wilbur Smith was a bestselling author whose swashbuckling thrillers set in Africa depicted the continent as a place of heroes, adventure and romance.Smith, who has died aged 88, had written 49 novels, selling some 140 million copies during his lifetime and had the fortune to see a number of them adapted for film and television.Wilbur Smith was born in Kabwe, Zambia (then Broken Hill, Northern Rhodesia) in 1933. His parents, Efreda and Herbert Smith, ran a 25,000 acre cattle ranch. Aged 18 months he contracted malaria, leading to ten days of delirium fever and doubts from doctors about whether he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vpr.org

Cozying up with books: Our 2021 book show

Live call-in discussion: This hour, we look back on a year in books. A panel of local librarians and booksellers share their favorite books of the year and what they’re looking forward to reading in 2022. Plus, a look at how the pandemic has affected Vermont’s bookstores and changed how libraries serve communities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Mosley
Person
Joseph Finder
Person
Karin Slaughter
Person
John Grisham
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrillers#New Level#Black Women#Black People#League Law School
E! News

Sandra Bullock Gives a Rare Peek Into Family Life With Bryan Randall and 2 Kids

Watch: Sandra Bullock Gushes Over Motherhood and Son Louis. When it comes to parenting, Sandra Bullock is glad to have her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, by her side. On the Dec. 1 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Unforgivable star, 57, shared details about life with her two children—son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8—and how Bryan, 55, has been "the right human being" for the family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

All About Me! by Mel Brooks review – constant corpsing

Mel Brooks is the last comic in the world you can imagine wanting to be Hamlet – although, of course, that role is just another way of getting all the attention. He did play a Shakespearean actor in a 1983 remake of Ernst Lubitsch’s comedy To Be Or Not to Be, but otherwise the Danish you’re most likely to associate with Brooks is the kind you buy in a deli. Now 95, the comedian, screenwriter and director of such beloved spoofs as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and Silent Movie has written his autobiography. As the title might suggest, All About Me! is very much the work of the man who, as a young Jewish comic in the Borscht Belt resorts, got his break as a “pool tummler” (Yiddish for “entertainer”), his job to keep the guests happy and alert, and stop them falling asleep round the swimming pool.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Arlene Dahl, Actress in ‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ Dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, the glamorous 1950s actress who later became a beauty writer and cosmetics executive, died on Monday in New York. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, posted on Facebook, saying, “She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced. Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy