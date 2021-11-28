Meet Mate Rimac the 33-year-old CEO of Bugatti – Dubbed as the ‘Croatian Elon Musk’ his company makes the quickest EV and he is all set to completely transform the auto industry.

The passing of Virgil Abloh last week came as quite a shock to fans, businesses, and brands alike. It makes one wonder if Off-White or Louis Vuitton menswear will ever be the same without the modern designer’s touch that gave him prominence over the last decade. Abloh succumbed to leaving the world of luxury streetwear high and dry. However, fans will get a peek at the late designers’ last collaboration thanks to Mercedes-Benz’s unveiling Project MAYBACH. It collaborates between the famed designer and the luxury German automaker alongside Daimler design’s Chief Gorden Wagener to create a slick-looking all-electric concept.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO