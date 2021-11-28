ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

George Kambosos Jr Out-Muscles Teofimo Lopez in Upset Win

By MMASucka
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months and months of trying to book this fight, Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom Boxing promotion finally made it happen in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing Beauty Grabs Attention At Lopez vs Kambosos

The Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. fight for much of 2021 went into utter oblivion. Rescheduled date after rescheduled date due to the world situation. That said — pragmatically looking at it all in all — now the dust has settled — with a sense of measure in what transpired in the end — it was worth the wait and patience.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Hearn
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Brutally Knocks Former UFC Champion Out On His Feet

Former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev recorded a big win this weekend in maybe an unexpected way. In what was mostly boxing rules he took on former UFC (the sport of mixed martials arts) champion Frank Mir. The Bulgarian showed class perhaps in the Thanksgiving Holiday spirit to not follow...
UFC
Bleacher Report

Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend. Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":. On the...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Hulu Theater#Combat
International Business Times

Snoop Dogg Warns Logan, Jake Paul About Bringing Back 'Old' Mike Tyson

Snoop Dogg could be right about his take on the looming Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight. Once again, Tyson got the boxing world excited by confirming that he is making another return early next year. It reached a crescendo when Logan called out his name in the conversation. Tyson...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Jake Paul claims UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman would be “light work”

After being linked to a fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman multiple times, Jake Paul claims the number one pound-for-pound fighter would be “light work” for him. Kamaru Usman called out Jake Paul all the way back in April 2021. Paul accepted the ‘challenge.’ However, Usman decided he didn’t...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

‘Zurdo’, 42-0, ready to move one step closer to Floyd Mayweather record

Gilberto Ramirez wants to win a light-heavyweight title on the way to breaking boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s coveted 50-0 record. The Golden Boy star, who is eight wins from equalling the benchmark, faces Yunieski Gonalez later this month. A victory will mean a potential shot at WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol in the first half of 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul’s boxing wins: ‘You’d get smoked in a real fight’

Don’t expect Nate Diaz to get on the Jake Paul bandwagon anytime soon. On Tuesday, the no-nonsense Diaz fired back at Paul for comparing him to Ben Askren, continuing a conversation that stemmed from Askren suggesting that the infamous YouTuber is better at boxing than some are giving him credit for. Paul has become one of the most divisive names in combat sports after parleying his social media fame into a professional boxing career, which has included wins over former ONE Championship titleholder Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather: “The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather”

Though he hasn’t officially fought in roughly five years, Floyd Mayweather still pays close attention to the current group of fighters. During his prime, Mayweather found his name at the very top of virtually every pound for pound list. As the newly inducted Hall of Famer gazes upon every weight class and every current world champion, he believes he knows who has usurped him as the best fighter in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia, Alexander Volkanovski, and others react to George Kambosos Jr massive victory to take all titles from Teofimo Lopez

Australian lightweight boxer proves to be a massive upset as George Kambosos Jr defeats Teofimo Lopez to snatch all the titles. Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr headlined the historic Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The underdog boxer from Sydney took on the holder of the IBF, WBA, and WBO lightweight titles hoping to create history. George managed to create an enormous upset as he defeated the No.1 lightweight in the world to replace him at the top of the mountain.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy