By The Numbers: Pat Miletich

Michael Chandler has said he is not intimidated by Conor McGregor’s trash-talking abilities, as the American attempts to set up a fight with the Irishman in 2022.Chandler debuted in the UFC in January, on the undercard of McGregor’s second fight against Dustin Poirier.On that night, Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round, but he has since suffered back-to-back losses. In his second UFC fight, the 35-year-old almost stopped Charles Oliveira in the first round but was finished early in the second with the vacant lightweight title on the line. Then, in early November, Chandler lost to Justin...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO