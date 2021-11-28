ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

By The Numbers: Pat Miletich

By Recent Articles on Sherdog.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Boxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather: “The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather”

Though he hasn’t officially fought in roughly five years, Floyd Mayweather still pays close attention to the current group of fighters. During his prime, Mayweather found his name at the very top of virtually every pound for pound list. As the newly inducted Hall of Famer gazes upon every weight class and every current world champion, he believes he knows who has usurped him as the best fighter in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Ian Garry: UFC’s newest star on Conor McGregor comparisons and his stellar debut

Many fighters mentally visualise key moments in their career, but it is rare for those moments to materialise just as conceived.Ian Garry had a clear design for his UFC debut, so specific that the room for error could have been excruciatingly claustrophobic.But the 24-year-old Irishman displayed precocious composure all throughout fight week this month – still just 23 at the time – both in his expert navigation of interviews and when he stepped foot in the Octagon for the first time. A wave of hype crested on 6 November at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as Garry’s...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ultimate Fighter#Combat#Espn#Pfl#Mma
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul’s boxing wins: ‘You’d get smoked in a real fight’

Don’t expect Nate Diaz to get on the Jake Paul bandwagon anytime soon. On Tuesday, the no-nonsense Diaz fired back at Paul for comparing him to Ben Askren, continuing a conversation that stemmed from Askren suggesting that the infamous YouTuber is better at boxing than some are giving him credit for. Paul has become one of the most divisive names in combat sports after parleying his social media fame into a professional boxing career, which has included wins over former ONE Championship titleholder Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Michael Chandler unconcerned by Conor McGregor’s trash talk ahead of potential UFC clash

Michael Chandler has said he is not intimidated by Conor McGregor’s trash-talking abilities, as the American attempts to set up a fight with the Irishman in 2022.Chandler debuted in the UFC in January, on the undercard of McGregor’s second fight against Dustin Poirier.On that night, Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round, but he has since suffered back-to-back losses. In his second UFC fight, the 35-year-old almost stopped Charles Oliveira in the first round but was finished early in the second with the vacant lightweight title on the line. Then, in early November, Chandler lost to Justin...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Sports
El Reno Tribune

The final numbers

Despite losing two regular-season games due to COVID-19, El Reno High School’s football team made the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Indians offense averaged more than 254 yards per game…
EL RENO, OK
985thesportshub.com

Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins and Pats at the Thanksgiving mark

Matt and Ty are releasing this week’s episode a little early, in case people wanted to listen before Thanksgiving. Speaking of that, there’s almost no Thanksgiving talk in this episode, save for a few thoughts at the beginning. We’re talking hockey, football, and Black Friday. Here’s the rundown…. (6:32) Matt...
SPORTS
The Norman Transcript

Bedlam by the numbers

-20 Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams rushing yardage Saturday but for his 56-yard run in the final minute. Those negative 20 yards came on 18 carries. The number of days it had been, prior to Saturday, since Oklahoma State last won the Bedlam football game. It happened on Dec. 6, 2014, with a score very similar to Saturday’s: 38-35.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily News Of Newburyport

Pats-Bills a true test in fandom

The 2021 NFL season is what it is. It isn’t changing. Ever. Close games. Underdogs and road teams (not exactly this past week) have as much chance as anybody of winning. And in the AFC and NFL top tier, flip a coin as to which team is the best. Who...
NFL
The Independent

Conor McGregor compared to Rocky Balboa by UFC president Dana White

UFC president Dana White has compared Conor McGregor to fictional boxer Rocky Balboa as the Irishman trains ahead of an expected 2022 comeback.McGregor last competed in July, breaking his leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, who knocked out the former dual-weight champion in January.McGregor revealed last month that he is due to be healthy enough to return to sparring in April, with his next UFC bout likely to take place next summer at the earliest.UFC president White said of McGregor on The Jim Rome Podcast this week: “He’s chomping at...
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor provides UFC contract update ahead of return from injury

Conor McGregor has provided an update on his UFC contract ahead of his expected return to the Octagon.McGregor has fought twice in 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier via second-round knockout in January before breaking his leg against the American in the first round of the rivals’ trilogy bout in July.The Irishman is still recovering from that injury and said last month that he expects to return to sparring in spring, with a full UFC comeback likely to take place next summer.McGregor, 33, has headlined eight of the top 10 best-selling pay-per-view events in UFC history, as sports brand Sanabul...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy