Former UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry issued a statement following his big upset win over Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat. Perry was released by the UFC a few months ago and he signed with Triller for this matchup against Seals. Despite Seals entering the fight as a -1000 betting favorite and Perry being a +600 betting underdog, it was “Platinum” who was able to get the win in the fight. Taking to his social media following his big win over Seals, Perry issued a statement.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO