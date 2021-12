SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Johnny Gargano has signed a one week extension to his contract. Fightful is reporting that Gargano’s contract was set to expire on December 3, but that Gargano extended his agreement in an effort to work the men’s War Games match at the upcoming NXT War Games special on Peacock. Gargano’s contract now expires on December 10. The report indicates that Gargano and WWE are still in talks about a longer extension, but that nothing has been agreed to as of yet.

8 DAYS AGO