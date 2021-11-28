ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Ask the Doctors | Babies under 1 shouldn’t have honey

By Dr. Eve Glazier
Eureka Times-Standard
 4 days ago

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. We enjoy hearing from so many of you, and we are doing our best to answer as many of your questions and concerns as we can. • In response to a column about medical-grade honey, which is honey that...

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WebMD

Vaccinated Patients with Omicron Variant Don’t Have Complications: Doctors

Dec. 1, 2021 -- A South African doctor treating patients who tested positive for the Omicron variant said Tuesday that vaccinated people don’t appear to have complications so far. Monitoring complications could provide an early indicator of whether the current COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against serious illness from...
WORLD
Journal Review

Infants under 1 should not have honey

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. We enjoy hearing from so many of you, and we are doing our best to answer as many of your questions and concerns as we can. • In response to a column about medical-grade honey, which is honey that has...
KIDS
TODAY.com

What should be in your hospital bag when having a baby?

You’ve spent hours getting your baby’s nursery ready and you’ve mastered how to properly install a car seat, but there is one more pre-baby task you’ll need to tackle: If your due date is getting closer, it’s time to prepare a hospital bag checklist for mom and baby. From the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Online Retail#
wgbh.org

Ask a doctor: Who should prioritize COVID boosters?

With children ages 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and all adults in Massachusetts eligible for boosters, this holiday season will look much different than last year. But the broadened eligibility also put more demand on pharmacies and other vaccine providers. GBH News reporter Mark Herz spoke with Dr. Jessamyn Blau, the associate senior medical director for primary care at Cambridge Health Alliance, about who should prioritize getting boosters and what other precautions to take before gathering with family and friends. The following transcript has been edited for clarity.
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TheConversationCanada

If your child is afraid of — or refusing — a medical procedure, here’s how to help

The coronavirus pandemic has brought medical procedures, like COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations, into our day-to-day lives like never before. These experiences aren’t easy for everyone, especially for children. But even outside a pandemic, medical procedures such as vaccinations and blood draws are common throughout childhood. When asked, children reliably say that their biggest concerns about medical procedures are needles and pain. They are also worried that their comfort won’t be taken into account. And evidence says they’re right. Research is also clear that when children’s pain and fear aren’t well managed during medical procedures, there are both short- and long-term...
KIDS
Eureka Times-Standard

Sense and Sensitivity | Husband won’t eat wife’s cooking

Dear Harriette: I am originally from Jamaica, and my husband is American. Because of my upbringing, I only really know how to make Jamaican cuisine; I’m not good at cooking anything else. My husband doesn’t like the food that I make. I would describe him as having a limited palate. He only likes traditional American food and fast food. I think it’s slightly offensive that he can’t even be bothered with the foods that I grew up eating. My cooking represents so much of who I am and my culture, but I cannot force him to eat anything. Should I try to learn to cook the foods he likes? Or should he try to become accustomed to eating what I cook? — Jamaican Wife.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy