Ask the Doctors | Babies under 1 shouldn’t have honey

Dear Harriette: I am originally from Jamaica, and my husband is American. Because of my upbringing, I only really know how to make Jamaican cuisine; I’m not good at cooking anything else. My husband doesn’t like the food that I make. I would describe him as having a limited palate. He only likes traditional American food and fast food. I think it’s slightly offensive that he can’t even be bothered with the foods that I grew up eating. My cooking represents so much of who I am and my culture, but I cannot force him to eat anything. Should I try to learn to cook the foods he likes? Or should he try to become accustomed to eating what I cook? — Jamaican Wife.

