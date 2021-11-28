Next three days only: Monthly member donations will be doubled

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By VTDigger Member Team
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of Vermont Foodbank

Dear Reader,

A gift to VTDigger supports Vermont and all its communities by providing readers with the news they need to stay informed, engaged, and connected. And if you give on or before Giving Tuesday, you can DOUBLE your impact by signing up as a monthly member and having your gifts matched for an entire year!

VTDigger is a nonprofit with a mission beyond just reporting the news. We provide a public service by holding the powerful accountable, telling people’s unheard stories, explaining complex issues and helping Vermonters engage in the democratic process.

Whether you read our emails each morning to check in on the daily Covid numbers or just visit our site from time to time to catch up on the big stories, we’re honored to be at your service. If you appreciate our work, please, chip in today with a gift – or better yet, become a monthly member and your donations will be matched for the next twelve months.

We will also send 10 meals to the Vermont Foodbank on your behalf when you give.

Vermonters like you are counting on VTDigger’s fact-based local news – can we count on you to keep us going for the year ahead?

With appreciation,

Libby Johnson

Director of Development, VTDigger

VTDigger

