ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney Again Restricts Annual Passes With Surprising Twist

By Kyle Stewart
liveandletsfly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been...

liveandletsfly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

As Disney Pauses Ticket and Annual Pass Sales, Shoulder-to-Shoulder Crowds Roll In

Visiting the Walt Disney World Resort during the holidays can be both a magical and tricky vacation. During Thanksgiving, Guests will have the chance to experience all of the holiday decor and attend the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event. Plus, celebrating anything at the Most Magical Place on Earth is always a treat, so it instantly elevates the Thanksgiving holiday with all of the surrounding details and delicious food options wherever you go. That all being said, Thanksgiving is a long weekend, which is a major incentive for many Guests to travel since they have to take less time off.
TRAVEL
CBS LA

Disney Cruises To Require COVID Vaccines For Children 5 And Older

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year, the company announced. In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, Disney announced the new rules will begin on Jan. 13, 2022. The vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5 to 12. The cruise line currently requires anyone 12 and older who is vaccine-eligible to be vaccinated, while passengers who are not vaccine-eligible must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before the ship sails. Younger children who are not eligible for the vaccine must complete testing requirements, which must be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test, the company said. Rapid antigen tests are not acceptable options, officials said. Disney’s vaccine requirement runs against a Florida law that would fine companies for mandating vaccines. Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company has sued over the law, and won an injunction against the state for enforcing it. The state has appealed the decision. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inside the Magic

Disney No Longer Requires Face Masks at Certain Indoor Locations

When it comes to health and safety on Disney property during the pandemic, Disney has always been actively changing their policies to ensure that their Cast Members and Guests are always safe. When we are talking about the Disney Parks, such as Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Guests...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Walt Disney World suspends sale of most annual passes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World says that they have currently suspended the sale of most annual pass tiers. The Walt Disney World website on Monday listed that three tiers of annual passes are "currently unavailable": the Disney Pirate Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Disney Incredi-Pass.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
kennythepirate.com

Another Disney Annual Pass is now Sold Out

Earlier this week we reported that the sale of Disney World annual passes for out of state visitors is currently paused. Now another type of Disney annual pass is sold out. Disney fans were very excited when the sale of annual passes returned this fall at both Disney World and Disneyland. However, Disney warned that passes could become unavailable at any time. This happened recently at Disney World and now it seems that another park is affected.
LIFESTYLE
WESH

Disney World halts vaccine mandate after DeSantis restricts requirements

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida's largest employer, Disney, has pressed the pause button on its vaccine mandate. The move came in response to last week's special session that ultimately made it tougher for employers to impose mandatory shots. Nick Caturano has been a Disney cast member for more than...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
abc7ny.com

Disney surprises Louisiana principal with Walt Disney World Resort vacation

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana principal Marco French wakes up every morning before the crack of dawn to greet every single student that walks into Queensborough Elementary. Known as 'Chancellor French by his students and fellow educators, Marco has had an impactful and life-changing effect for many of his students and on his school.
LOUISIANA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney Offers New Passholder Perk on Heels of Pausing Annual Pass Sales

If you’re headed to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and haven’t seen Disney KiteTails yet… well, you’re in for a treat! The daytime entertainment debuted with Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary this past fall and has been keeping Guests on the edge of their seats ever since. Now, on the heels of Disney World pausing Annual Passholder sales, we’re seeing a special new perk coming soon for Passholders watching Disney KiteTails.
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

BREAKING: Annual Passes at WDW Suspended

Some interesting news out of Walt Disney World- currently, all annual passes except for Disney Pixie Dust pass are currently suspended for purchase. While Annual Passes just came back a short time ago, we’re now seeing this pause on them. Why, you might wonder? Well if we put our .02 cents in, we’ve been having a hard time securing some park reservations from time to time. When we think about past experiences at WDW and being an AP, we never needed to make park reservations until after the parks reopened. Due to park capacity and a major influx of travelers, we think that Disney is still limiting park capacity and this is one way to regulate it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (11/22/21): Annual Pass Sales Halted at Walt Disney World, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Likely Returning to Magic Kingdom, New World Showcase Costume, & More!

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, November 22, 2021.
TRAVEL
Paste Magazine

This Week in Theme Park News: Disney Annual Passes Sell Out, Disney's D23 News, and More

Before logging off the internet for Thanksgiving, let’s dive into the flood of theme park news that Disney has released over the last week. It revealed a lot of details about upcoming parks projects at last week’s Destination D23 event, and also released some surprising news about its new annual pass programs this week. Let’s get to it!
TRAVEL
attractionsmagazine.com

Disney Wish to put a rock ‘n’ roll twist on signature Pirate Night

A new take on Disney Cruise Line’s guest-favorite Pirate Night is coming to the Disney Wish, hosted by Captain Redd!. The Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party, a new take on the fleet’s signature nighttime deck celebration, will take over the Disney Wish on one special night of every voyage. Guests of all ages can put on their swashbuckling best and head to the upper decks for a rollicking experience complete with fireworks at sea.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World to Welcome Brazilian Groups Again

During the pandemic, travel was sadly difficult for many, especially those planning on traveling from another country. For those looking to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort from abroad, the rules and regulations had made that quite difficult — almost impossible. The White House lifted travel restrictions...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy