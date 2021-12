Police are calling on Christmas shoppers to remain vigilant as armed patrols are stepped up in London following two terror attacks in the space of a month.The Metropolitan Police, City of London Police and British Transport Police are increasing the number of officers – both armed and unarmed – across the capital over the festive period after the UK’s terrorism threat level was raised to severe last week. These patrols are set to continue over the coming weeks, with many taking place in or around Christmas events, busy shopping areas and transport hubs. As part of this, Londoners can also...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO