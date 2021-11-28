ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan reports 27 Chinese air force planes in air defence zone

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft...

americanmilitarynews.com

China, Russia attacking US satellites ‘every single day,’ Space Force general says

China and Russia are targeting U.S. satellites with electronic attacks “every single day,” U.S. Space Force Gen. David Thompson told the Washington Post last week. In an interview with Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum, Thompson said, “The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time.”
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Scrambles to See off Chinese Air Force as Xi Meets Top Brass

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the latest increase in tensions across the Taiwan Strait as China's president met his top generals. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more...
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
Flight Global.com

USAF meets with Japanese navy to learn about amphibious aircraft operations

In another indication that developing an amphibious C-130 is a top priority for the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), the service sent Major General Eric Hill to speak with Japanese navy representatives about that country’s ShinMaywa US-2 amphibious aircraft. Hill, AFSOC deputy commander, met with Japanese navy personnel...
KREX

US defense chief slams China’s drive for hypersonic weapons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — America’s defense chief rebuked China on Thursday, vowing to confront its potential military threats in Asia and warning that its pursuit of hypersonic weapons intended to evade U.S. missile defenses “increases tensions in the region.” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s stern comments after annual security talks with South Korea, a […]
Huron Daily Tribune

Seoul says Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air buffer zone

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Friday it scrambled fighter jets to respond to a group of Russian and Chinese warplanes that entered its air buffer zone unannounced. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected seven Russian and two Chinese military aircraft in the country’s air...
Seekingalpha.com

Taiwan sees largest number of Chinese war planes since early October

Taiwan said 27 Chinese aircraft entered its defense buffer zone today, the most aircraft since early October. Taiwan's defense ministry said it scrambled combat aircraft to “warn” the Chinese planes to leave, according to media reports. The country also deployed missile systems to monitor the aircraft. The flyover is the...
AFP

China's Taiwan jet incursions at second-highest level in November

Chinese warplanes made 159 incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in November according to AFP's database, the second-highest month on record as Beijing continues to pile military pressure on the democratic island. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she rejects its stance that the island is part of "one China". Over the past 14 months, the sabre-rattling has reached new peaks after Beijing began sending an increasing number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), which Chinese military aircraft had previously largely avoided.
