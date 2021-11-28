Swiss voters look set to back COVID-19 response plan

Members of France's main right-wing Republicans party began voting on Wednesday to choose their candidate for next year's election, with the contest seen as wide open after a campaign focused on immigration and security. Polls currently indicate former health minister Xavier Bertrand as the best-placed candidate to unseat President Emmanuel Macron, but the moderate 56-year-old upset many grassroots activists by quitting the party in 2017. Other contenders include former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, head of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse -- the only woman in the race -- as well as mayor and doctor Philippe Juvin. Hard-right southern MP Eric Ciotti has stood out in four televised debates over the last few weeks with his hardline stance on immigration, proposals for a French "Guantanamo" prison for Islamist terror suspects, and a flat tax of 15 percent on businesses.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO