Public Health

Swiss voters look set to back COVID-19 response plan

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss voters looked likely to back the government’s pandemic response plan in a referendum on Sunday, paving the way for continuation of exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. Early government tallies of Sunday’s polls showed a little more than 60% of the votes...

wkzo.com

New York Post

Swiss to vote on ending COVID-19 restrictions

Swiss citizens will vote tomorrow on whether to eliminate some COVID-19 restrictions — including the neutral nation’s controversial “COVID certificate,” according to reports. The certificate restricts many public places to those who can provide proof of vaccination, a recent negative test, or recovery from a past infection, according to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4now.com

As it goes back into lockdown, Austria plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

Facing a surge in COVID-19, Austria will institute a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday. It will last for a minimum of 10 days. Starting Feb 1, Austria plans on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide, according to CNN. Approximately 66% of the country is fully vaccinated. Those who don't comply with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Taiwan acknowledges room to improve in COVID-19 response

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The task force in charge of Taiwan's COVID-19 response has acknowledged that the island could have done better in fighting the disease, after 12 families that lost relatives to the pandemic filed a claim seeking financial compensation from the government. Support local journalism reporting on your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Swiss voters approve government’s pandemic response in referendum

Swiss voters on Sunday approved their government’s pandemic response plan in a referendum by a 62.01% majority, according to official results published on the Federal Chancellery’s website. With a 65.72% participation, the Sunday referendum showed that most Swiss voters are unwilling to give up restrictive measures against Covid-19, with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotelnewsresource.com

How Has COVID-19 Impacted the Swiss Hospitality Sector? - By Darren Burke

Even as the world continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions, for those of us who are restaurant owners, suppliers, and hospitality staff, we are not expecting a return to “business as usual.” In fact, after 20 months of navigating government restrictions set to combat the virus, many of us in hospitality are beginning to reevaluate our business models altogether.
INDUSTRY
newschain

Swiss look set to approve Covid restrictions as infections rise

Swiss voters appeared set to approve by a clear margin legislation that would introduce a special Covid-19 certificate allowing only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. A projection by the gfs.bern polling agency for public broadcaster SRF after voting ended on Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Swiss reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 drug

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss government said on Tuesday it had reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir. The antiviral Molnupiravir should be available at the latest in January 2022, the government said in a statement, not communicating how much it has agreed to pay for the drug.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro joins Liberal Party ahead of 2022 vote

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been without a political party since 2019, on Tuesday joined the right-wing Liberal Party (PL) ahead of 2022 elections. He won the presidency in 2018 with the Social Liberal Party (PSL), but resigned in November 2019 after a power struggle with its leadership.
POLITICS
AFP

France's right-wing party holds presidential primary

Members of France's main right-wing Republicans party began voting on Wednesday to choose their candidate for next year's election, with the contest seen as wide open after a campaign focused on immigration and security. Polls currently indicate former health minister Xavier Bertrand as the best-placed candidate to unseat President Emmanuel Macron, but the moderate 56-year-old upset many grassroots activists by quitting the party in 2017. Other contenders include former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, head of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse -- the only woman in the race -- as well as mayor and doctor Philippe Juvin. Hard-right southern MP Eric Ciotti has stood out in four televised debates over the last few weeks with his hardline stance on immigration, proposals for a French "Guantanamo" prison for Islamist terror suspects, and a flat tax of 15 percent on businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

German leaders, in transition, meet to mull virus measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met Thursday with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, said Tuesday that he backs a general vaccine mandate, but favors letting lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience rather than party lines on the matter.The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors...
SOCCER
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Germany to begin nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who aren’t vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. Speaking after a meeting with federal […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Zimbabwe detects case of Omicron variant in country

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has detected case of Omicron variant in the country, its Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Thursday on state television. “We are now in a particularly dangerous period once again, where the fourth wave is slowly visiting us with the identification of the B.1.1.529 or the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Chiwenga, who is also the country’s health minister said on national TV.
PUBLIC HEALTH

