Ingham County Sheriff’s department provides turkeys instead of tickets

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich, (WLNS)— We’ve all been there before. You’re driving down the road and you see the red lights of a police car pull up behind you. You think you’re about to get a ticket, but this week the Ingham County sheriff’s department made a few special traffic stops. They’re calling it turkeys instead of tickets.

“A couple of years ago it was the brainchild of my mom and dad the retired sheriff who wanted to do something for the communities,” said Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wriggelsworth.”It started buying some turkeys early into the thanksgiving holiday and they drop them off at the sheriff’s office and then we hand them out.”

Their first stop was to check the brake lights of Rob Zamites’s car.

“Hey, how are you doing today? Hey, what did I do? Hey, you got a brake light out I thought I would give you a heads up.”

Zamites was surprised.

“I had no idea why I was getting pulled over and of course you get the nervousness traffic stop what have I done.”

But what came next, changed him.

“Robert this is for you. You can’t possibly know how much this means to me. Do you want me to put it in the trunk for you or where would you like me to put it? I’ll just put it upfront here. Oh, thank you so much sheriff I really appreciate it. Hey, I’ll be thinking about you and praying for you. Alright man, thank you so much.”

The gift was more than just a turkey it was exactly what Zamites needed.

“Well I just got diagnosed with cancer and it’s spread and so I haven’t been able to work my regular full-time job with IT, so I’m doing bartending and it makes ends really tight for me so when he offered me the turkey it was like right there he’s going to be able to feed me for three or four weeks.”

For a group that often sees people at their worst, the Sheriff says being able to give somebody the best moment is what this is all about.

“A picture is worth a thousand words right. And that smile is a picture that we are putting on people’s faces and the hope is that they’ll see us as people too in law enforcement.”

Zamites says this simple act of kindness and the support of the holt community is going to push him to keep going in his fight.

“Their support means more than anything to me and because of them I’m going to get through this”

There is a link to help out Zamites below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/xjxeuc-help-with-apartment-rent?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

