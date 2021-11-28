Rutgers needs what Maryland has: A dynamic, fun-to-watch quarterback | Politi

Penalty kicks are supposed to be a nerve-wracking experience. Someone forgot to tell that to Meagan McClelland. Normally a high-stress situation for both players and fans, the Kearny native and star goalkeeper at Rutgers is having fun with it and for good reason. For just the second time in program history, the Scarlet Knights women’s soccer team is heading to the College Cup final four and McClelland’s exploits in penalty kicks — both as a keeper and shooter — is a big reason.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO