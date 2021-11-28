Why the rest of the U.S. is jealous of California

SAN FRANCISCO (Nov. 23, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the 2021 National Recycling Strategy to tackle recycling challenges facing the nation and to create a stronger, more resilient, and cost-effective municipal solid waste recycling system. This year, California alone has invested $270 million in new recycling infrastructure and programs. The 2021 strategy is also the first time EPA’s recycling approach will address the climate impacts of producing, using, and disposing of materials. The strategy also includes a focus on the human health and environmental impacts of waste and waste-related facilities in overburdened communities, reflecting the Agency’s commitment to delivering environmental justice.

