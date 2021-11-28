Chron quiz

What has delayed the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season?. What is retiring Rep. Jackie Speier’s suggestion for Congress?. S.F. District Attorney Chesa Boudin is charging Union Square theft suspects:. A: With felonies. B: With misdemeanors. C: With nothing. 4....
Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
She quit her job, gave up her apartment and packed her almost entirely purple wardrobe in boxes. To save her daughter’s life, Laurie Steves gave up her own. She left a suburb of Seattle early on the morning of May 13, heading south in her beat-up red Chevy Impala, its odometer pushing 140,000 miles. She had one aim: reaching San Francisco to save Jessica DiDia, the 34-year-old daughter she hadn’t seen in nine years.
Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
The ideas for redeveloping the troubled Plaza East housing project in San Francisco’s Western Addition were flowing during a recent brainstorming session. A community garden for seniors. Resident-only outdoor spaces. A health clinic. A gym and community center. A lobby with 24-hour security. Veteran San Francisco civil rights leader Rev....
While the Bay Area’s commercial crabbing season is still delayed, it just opened in California north of the Sonoma-Mendocino County line. That means Dungeness crabs are making their way to Bay Area restaurants and markets this week. With less crab to go around, not all restaurants that might normally carry...
After four years of leading the landmark San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives, Clair Farley announced her departure Thursday as the city’s second — and currently only — trans department head. Farley and the office she led both made history. The office is the first and only city government operation...
Good morning, Bay Area. It’s Thursday, Dec. 2, and we have a list of restaurants in Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco that have permanently closed. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. Finding Jessica. “My name,” she wrote, “is Laurie Steves and I am trying to get...
The first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the United States was identified Wednesday in a San Francisco resident who had recently returned from South Africa, public health officials said. The person — who is otherwise healthy and fully vaccinated with Moderna but had not received a booster —...
California water officials acknowledged Wednesday that another painful year of drought is likely, and warned the many communities receiving water from the State Water Project that they may get no water at all next year, except in cases of emergency. The record low 0% water allocation would leave parts of...
Several school districts in the East Bay were among the first in California to approve COVID-19 vaccination mandates for students — even before the state in early October announced plans to add the vaccine to its required list, the first in the U.S. to do so. Some California school districts...
Oakland school officials are now facing county intervention amid a $90 million budget shortfall. While district officials argued that they don’t need help balancing their budget, the state disagreed. Alameda County schools Superintendent L.K. Monroe is ramping up interventions in Oakland Unified School District to help it address the deficit...
The editors and reporters of Khabar Lahariya are like many journalists around the world: covering the news and concerns of their communities, exposing corruption and injustice, and navigating the difficult transition from print to digital. What makes them unusual is that they are all Dalit women, operating in Uttar Pradesh,...
Bay Area health officials urge boosters, but many sites are booked up: State and local health officials have a consistent message: Get your booster shot before the holidays. But it's easier said than done, especially given the arrival of the omicron variant. Many sites are booked up -- especially, it appears, for Moderna. Read the story here.
News of the omicron variant’s arrival in San Francisco sparked a range of reactions among locals and tourists. Daniel and Hunter Goldman, visiting from Atlanta, were alarmed when they heard about the development. “I wouldn’t be as worried if omicron could be contained,” Hunter Goldman said, adding that if the...
We are fast approaching the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This time last year, our nation was reeling with the news of daily infection rates and deaths. Americans were hoping for a miraculous antidote for our national despair and suffering. Now, one year later, thanks to the miracle...
Clara Lee and Eddo Kim, the owners of popular Inner Sunset Korean market Queens, grew up eating Korean-Chinese food at least once a week in their native New York and Los Angeles, respectively. Called junghwa, restaurants devoted to the hybrid cuisine are harder to find in the Bay Area. Lee...
PARIS (AP) — Greeks over 60 who refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their minimum pensions — a get-tough policy that the country's politicians say will cost votes but save lives. Weekly protests in the Netherlands over the country's 5 p.m. lockdown...
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York, health officials said Thursday, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota. In addition to the...
After San Francisco reported the country’s first confirmed omicron case this week, and the world awaits more information about the new coronavirus variant, the Bay Area was in a relatively better pandemic position with lower transmission rates compared to much of the rest of the country. The Centers for Disease...
